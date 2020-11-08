OC board to consider appointing Lewis to fill trustee spot

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will consider approving the appointment of Trudy Lewis to fill the unexpired term of Royce Bodiford when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Zant Room on the second floor of the Saulsbury Campus Center on campus.

A longtime trustee, Bodiford died in June at the age of 83. He had also served as a member of the Odessa City Council and mayor pro-tem.

A report from President Gregory Williams will include the 7.5K committee.

Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton said in an email that the 7.5K committee is tasked with developing high-impact strategies that will lead OC to achieving the goal of enrolling a total of 7,500 students for the fall combined terms. OC recently announced that it has broken 7,000 in enrollment.

The president’s report also includes the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, 30 for 30 finalist drawing, mental health awareness activities, the upcoming Aspen site visit and fall 2020 graduation.

The challenge is to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day for the month of September. Participants are eligible for prizes.

Odessa College has once again been recognized as a top 10 Aspen Prize community college in the nation.

The grand prize is $1 million. This is Odessa College’s third time as an Aspen Prize finalist. In 2017 and 2019 Odessa was honored as a Rising Star for exceptional levels of improvement, a news release said.

Part of the process is a site visit from Aspen officials.

Other items on the agenda are an employee bonus; the pinning of campus police officer William McGilvray; a virtual invasion; institutional effectiveness report; and a letter from a student.

OC periodically “invades” kindergarten through 12th grade schools in Ector County ISD to show them what OC has to offer.