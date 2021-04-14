  • April 14, 2021

OC board to consider abatement - Odessa American: Odessa College

Posted: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 3:45 pm

OC board to consider abatement

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will convene a special virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to consider approval for a request for a tax abatement from Nacero.

According to its website, Nacero is a platform company bringing low carbon solutions to everyday American drivers. “The word “Nacero” combines our focus on bringing a new set of low- and net-zero carbon solutions to drivers using natural gas and renewable natural gas across North America,” the site said.

“Nacero uses natural gas, renewable natural gas and captured waste gas to make zero sulfur gasoline for today’s cars and trucks from manufacturing facilities run on renewable power using carbon capture when feasible. In contrast, traditional refineries use heat and pressure to crack crude oil into gasoline and other non-gasoline byproducts. Nacero’s cleaner product and process yields gasoline with less than half the carbon emissions as traditional gasoline,” the site said.

Nacero has visited Ector County ISD in February and the Ector County Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday.

In February, the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees voted 7-0 to approve an application for an appraised value limitation on qualified property from Nacero TX 1 LLC.

Acceptance of the application does not bind the district into entering a contract with the applicant, but provides the option to consider the application and potential future contract for a Chapter 313 agreement for property value limitation and revenue.

Chapter 313 agreements were created by the 2001 Texas Legislature to allow communities to attract specifically defined companies/projects through limiting the school district’s maintenance and operations (daily operations) taxable valuation for ten years.

The agreement remains fully taxable for debt service tax purposes at all times. The agreements stipulate the school district cannot be financially worse off by entering into the agreement. It is an evaluation process that is expected to take several months, the ECISD board recap said.

Posted in on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 3:45 pm.

