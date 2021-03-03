OC board sets special meeting

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will have a special virtual meeting at noon Thursday.
The agenda includes certification of unopposed board candidates and approval of the cancellation of the election for Place 4, J.E. “Coach” Pressly; Place 5, Larry Johnson; and Place 7, Gary Johnson.
To join the meeting, go to tinyurl.com/4dm34tmp.
The meeting ID is 960 6978 1383 and the passcode is 559907.
