  • March 3, 2021

OC board sets special meeting - Odessa American: Odessa College

OC board sets special meeting

Posted: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 2:38 pm

OC board sets special meeting Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will have a special virtual meeting at noon Thursday.

The agenda includes certification of unopposed board candidates and approval of the cancellation of the election for Place 4, J.E. “Coach” Pressly; Place 5, Larry Johnson; and Place 7, Gary Johnson.

To join the meeting, go to tinyurl.com/4dm34tmp.

The meeting ID is 960 6978 1383 and the passcode is 559907.

