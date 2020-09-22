OC board hopes to fill vacancy soon

To fill the spot left vacant by the death of Royce Bodiford, the Odessa College Board of Trustees will gauge interest from different people they know who live in District 3.

Board President Tommy Clark said in a text message that “in keeping with Odessa College’s commitment to diversity and excellence their search will include a diverse pool of potential replacements whom we will ask to serve the remainder of Bodiford’s term until it expires in 2025.”

Clark said experience in education will be paramount, but not the only factor they consider. By law, Clark said the board can appoint someone to fill the seat until the election. He said to his knowledge the board doesn’t have to take applications unless it’s a ballot item and this is not.

Clark said in a text message that he’s not certain when the announcement will be made, but they want to fill the seat as soon as possible with the right person.

Bodiford, 83, died June 22. He had served on the OC board for many years and previously served as a member of the Odessa City Council and the mayor pro-tem.