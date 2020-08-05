OC board approves slim budget

The Odessa College Board of trustees approved a $51,171,749 million budget for 2020-2021 during their meeting Tuesday.

The board convened with limited seating and social distancing in the Zant Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center.

The $51,171,749 figure is unrestricted funds. Restricted and physical plant funds that include federal, state and private grants came to $14,051,617 for a total budget of $65,223,366.

The unrestricted funds for last year were $51,745,312 and the restricted funds were $13,814,943 for a total budget of $65,560,255.

The total tax rate was $0.186790 (18.679 cents) per $100 valuation for 2020-2021. Board members indicated that they do not anticipate a tax increase. Eric Rich, the attorney for the county, said he would check the statute to see if tax hearings need to be held.

Chief Financial Officer Brandy Ham noted that there are some new initiatives in the budget such as a medical laboratory assistant program and medication aid program. Instructional faculty and staff changes include freezing seven positions. A new position in auto/diesel and a law enforcement training instructor were added for a net change of five positions.

On administrative staff and support changes, five positions have been frozen including an assistant women’s basketball coach, assistant registrar, groundskeeper and Fab Lab assistant director.

Three college life coaches, an assistant buyer and one social worker will be added.

There will be a 1 percent increase for eligible full-time faculty, professional and classified staff.

A one-time mid-year stipend of 1 percent with a minimum of $500 for all eligible full-time employees was added, along with a mid-year performance bonus for all eligible full-time employees.

OC President Gregory Williams paid tribute to the late Royce Bodiford, a longtime member of the board of trustees and former city council member and mayor pro-tem.

Board Vice President Gary Johnson, attending the meeting virtually, commended everybody on the budget process.

Tommy Clark, board president, said the main concern was to do whatever they could for the employees.

“If there were more funds, we would do more,” Clark said.

The board approved the purchase of a Softdocs Etrieve Cloud subscription for $150,400 to replace ImageNow.

A bid of $323,130 for a Nexus switching system to support online instruction was approved.

Trustees approved the purchase of a sole source collaborative robot worktable for $286,300, paid for through a Chevron energy grant.

Vice President for Student Services Kim McKay gave an update on federal CARES funding allocated to the college. The funds were for coronavirus relief and much of it has gone to students to help them transition to online learning.

The largest number of students served were age 18 to 35; 64 percent are Hispanic; 23 percent were white and 12 percent were African American; 81 percent were women and 19 percent male, McKay said.

Despite the uncertain times, Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood said spring enrollment was up 5 percent; Maymester was up 26 percent; and summer enrollments were up 6 percent.

OC President Gregory Williams said even during this difficult time the college has done well, but not perfectly so they introduced SignalVine, a new texting platform for higher education.

SignalVine will be used to survey credit and continuing education students at the start and end of each term to see how OC is doing in real time and gives the college a chance to correct any issues it may have with students.

Students can offer positive or negative responses. Officials said most of the responses were positive.

Wood said 409 surveys were sent out, 119 returned with 108 responding positively.

Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Jacqui Gore, chair of the college’s coronavirus task force, reviewed the last five months.

She said everyone on campus is being asked to wear a face covering, whether it’s a face mask or face shield. There are protocols for students and staff who test positive for coronavirus and for returning to campus.