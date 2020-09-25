OC Auto and Diesel Technology programs attain ASE accreditation

Odessa College’s Auto and Diesel Technology programs have received ASE accreditation.

The ASE Education Foundation informed the college that, after reviewing the two programs’ complete evaluation results, both met the strict industry standards required for ASE accreditation, a news release said.

“ASE accredited programs offer students up-to-date curriculum and cutting-edge equipment that will prepare them for entry-level positions in the automotive and diesel technology programs at Odessa College. ASE accreditation is a mark of quality for both programs. Students will also have the opportunity to earn ASE Student Certifications while earning their associate in applied science degrees,” OC Dean of the School of Business and Industry Jennifer Myers said in the release.

“I am so proud of the hard work that has gone into this process. Our students and community will benefit greatly from the Automotive and Diesel Technology programs at Odessa College. Our students can be assured that they will be educated in a state-of-the-art facility with the latest equipment, and will be prepared to enter into lucrative careers as Automotive and Diesel professionals,” Myers added.

ASE accreditation is an involved process that requires reviewing ASE program standards, a program self-evaluation, an ASE Education Foundation review of the self-evaluation and a site visit to the training facility. Since Odessa College has two programs, Auto Technology and Diesel Technology, each program had to go through this process to receive accreditation. The current accreditation is effective through July 2025, and in order to maintain their accreditation, the programs will have ongoing reviews by the ASE Education Foundation.