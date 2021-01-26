  • January 26, 2021

OC approves MCH commitment for health sciences building

OC approves MCH commitment for health sciences building

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 7:15 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

The Odessa College Board of Trustees has approved a naming agreement for the first floor of the yet-to-be-built Wood Health Sciences Building. 

Medical Center Health Systems has committed $5 million to construct the building. The four-story building will cost an estimated $39.7 million and enclose 83,000 square feet.

Executive Director of Advancement Jacqui Gore said in consideration for this contribution, OC will name the first floor of the building Medical Center Health System Simulation Hospital. 

Gore told the board in a virtual meeting that the $5 million will be paid out over 10 years. The first floor encompasses 20,500 square feet. 

MCH CEO Russell Tippin joined the meeting and said the hospital is very proud to hitch its wagon to Odessa College. 

“I have Odessa College on my transcript several times growing up and it makes me very proud to join our forces together for this state-of-the-art facility to be in the Permian Basin,” Tippin said.

He said the initiative was presented to the hospital board in December and it was approved unanimously. 

With the joint venture, Tippin said they are not recruiting health care workers. “We’re creating healthcare workers,” he said. 

He added that he thinks it only makes sense for OC and Medical Center to partner up and move Ector Count and the Permian Basin forward.

“I think makes good sense for us to partner and be the tip of the sword on this,” Tippin said. 

Posted in on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 7:15 pm. | Tags: , , ,

