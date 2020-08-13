OC adds new vice presidents

Applying a global approach to learning, Odessa College has added two new vice presidents of instruction to go with its vice president of instruction.

Tramaine Anderson is the vice president for instruction and Janice Hooks and Karen Doughty have been named associate vice presidents — Hooks for instruction-efficacy and Doughty for operations. These are new positions.

“My role here is to support our vice president of instruction, Dr. Anderson (and) to support and oversee our instructional schools, all of the deans in our schools, and to look at instructional efficacy which is the quality of our instruction,” Hooks said.

Doughty looks at the operations side.

“So we’re talking about processes, policies, interpreting some of the laws and mandates that come from federal, state and local governments and then how do we put those into practice,” Doughty said.

Anderson said you do see operations in higher education, but efficacy is an OC innovation.

“It’s pretty neat because you build models, or systems, that ensure the quality of instruction so that’s what I’ve been spending the last four months, well aside from COVID and our scenario building, looking at systems that ensure the quality of instruction. … We’re one of the top 10 colleges in the nation, but our goal for instruction is to be the No. 1 instructional division in the country so we have to prove that that quality is there and keep it at that level of excellence,” Hooks said.

Hooks, who is from Prentiss, Miss., was most recently at Dallas College for six years. She served as a dean for three years and got to work in instruction and student services.

“I wanted to move to a single campus, so not a huge district. I also grew up in Mississippi in a very small town — smaller than Odessa so I was missing my small town roots,” Hooks said. “I love it and I love the small-town feel. I love it, even though it’s been the time of COVID. It just feels like family and people know each other in the community and know each other on campus, so that’s what I was looking for.”

Doughty has been at OC for eight years, serving as registrar for seven years.

“This opportunity came along when the college was deciding to provide additional support for the VPI (vice president of instruction) and kind of parse out some of the responsibilities to be able to support her, or whoever filled that role. It was definitely something that intrigued me. My position also has to do with assessments and figuring out when students have learned what you intended them to learn and seeing the light go on in their eyes. That is by far the most rewarding aspect of teaching that any of our faculty will tell you, so helping the faculty know how to get that light to turn on that’s fun,” Doughty said.

Hooks said that combines “famously” with efficacy because one part of efficacy is the quality of instruction and OC’s capacity. But the other part is teacher efficacy “where they perceived themselves as good teachers. Whatever decisions they make about assessments or assignments in their class, they perceive that as why students learn,” she said.

One of the first projects Doughty said she worked on was looking at OC’s academic facilities to make sure they had a plan for access, security and air conditioning. Doughty also makes sure there are enough classrooms and labs for courses and looks at schedules to make sure they’re not overlapping.

“There are so many aspects to operations and just making sure that the resources are present for the institution, for the students, making sure that classes are going to be held for the students and who’s going to teach them and where are those facilities going to be located. Do we have enough space? It’s an ongoing project,” Doughty said.

Doughty said it’s hard to pin down just one thing that she likes best so far, but working for the deans and faculty to improve the education of students is one item that comes to mind.

Hooks said she is blessed to be in Odessa and at OC with the coworkers she has.

“… Even though it’s kind of altered now, it’s truly what I thought it would be in terms of the culture of family. People really care about the students, and so I’m always in conversations about how will this will impact the students, or is this the right thing for the students. I love being in that space,” Hooks said.

She added that they have gotten a chance to work with academic success coaches. Student Success coaches register students for classes, advise students on degree and career pathways, guide first-time students through their initial college experience, help with exploration of transfer and career opportunities and discuss personal concerns, the OC website said.

“I enjoy that piece as well because I do have some experiences in student services. It’s been nice to have that group. I’ve worked in several states and at several schools and the people that you work with can make or break the experience. I just have enjoyed working with the people here,” Hooks said.

Anderson replaced Valerie Jones, who is now associate vice chancellor at Lone Star College, based in The Woodlands. Anderson said the shared leadership model is key so they can generate ideas.

Anderson earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of North Texas in Denton, a master’s in history from University of Texas Permian Basin and her doctorate in education from Capella University. She has a daughter.

Hicks earned her bachelor’s degree in educational psychology and a minor in counseling from Mississippi State University; her master’s in educational leadership from University of Central Arkansas; and her doctorate in higher education with an emphasis on teaching and learning in the academy from the University of North Texas.

“I knew I wanted to help and educate in some way. If I didn’t go into education, I would probably be a counselor or psychologist or something but college really changed my life. I was a first-generation, low-income student, so when I went to off to the big ole Mississippi State University I was this little ole small person in this big environment. But it really helped me blossom and start to understand who I was. I wanted to make that difference, so my first goal was to be an accounting professor. I changed my major from accounting, then I did teach. Consistently, I taught for about five years and I loved being inside the classroom. But I like creating programs and systems and processes a little bit more than I like being in the classroom,” Hooks said.

Doughty earned a bachelor’s degree in occupational education from Wayland Baptist University while in the military. She got a master’s in education with an emphasis in teaching and learning from Touro University in California and is currently pursuing her doctorate in higher education from Trident University.

Doughty always wanted to be an educator. Originally from a small town near Detroit, she served 21 years in the Air Force and was stationed in the south most of those years in Texas. She has a daughter who lives in Detroit.

“… I used to play teacher with my brother in the basement of my home in Detroit when were like 7 years old and 5 years old and I was the teacher. I had been a secretary and had tried that at two different companies and tried going to school on my own, but I couldn’t afford it. I was just barely making ends meet and taking one class at a time,” Doughty recalled.

“I knew it was not going to work out and two things happened. One, I was broke and I knew I needed an education. The other thing was Desert Shield started up. I stayed up one night until 2 in the morning watching the news and discussing it with my then-husband. Should I join the military? I felt this calling to serve, and as it turned out, they also had educational benefits so it was win-win. I loved it so much I stayed in as long as I did. I actually had a couple different jobs in the military — pumping gas on airplanes and then I was a medical laboratory technician taking blood and analyzing body fluids and stuff. Then I decided again I wanted to go into education, so I ended up teaching medical laboratory to newbies and then stayed in the education realm for about 10 years doing different things,” she said.