New face takes on OC academy

With a wide variety of experience to her credit, Nikki Brown is taking on the job of director of Odessa College’s Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Brown has served 12 years in law enforcement with the St. Louis County Police Department and the O’Fallon Police Department in Illinois. She’s also been a field trainer, school resource officer, gang intelligence officer and academy instructor.

“… I made it my goal that before my career ended I wanted to help lead a law enforcement academy. Doing it this early in my career was unexpected, but that became one of my goals,” Brown said.

Because she had to make sure her Missouri and Illinois certifications were recognized by the state of Texas, her official appointment was June 1 although her hire date was March 16.

Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lane College, a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Middle Tennessee State University and a doctorate in higher education leadership from Maryvale University of St. Louis.

Currently, the Law Enforcement Training Academy is offering a part-time academy, so one of Brown’s goals is to add a full-time academy.

The part-time academy takes about 10 months and the full time academy about six months. She added that this will be useful knowing that local police departments are short of officers.

Brown said there are now more officers from more departments involved in the academy so students can gain a variety of experience.

One of the instructors, William Bess, teaches a lot of the community block centering on cultural diversity, cultural competency, diversity and inclusion and equity.

“He hones in on those blocks as well as some of the other instructors,” Brown said.

“It’s definitely a hot topic,” she added.

Getting the recruits introduced to it while they’re in the academy so they can make the correlation between some of the lessons they’ve learned and the skill application when it’s time to engage with the community, regardless of what their department size is or which counties or cities that they patrol, is important.

Brown was at Ferguson, Mo., during the demonstrations there after the death of Michael Brown.

“The precinct that I was in was the responding precinct once Ferguson made the request that they needed additional officers. And that kind of started the ball rolling to be 12-hour shifts and closing the precinct moving the precinct to a different area. The precinct where I worked at the time, which was north county precinct, or the first precinct, it was right in the midst of a lot of the demonstrations the protests,” Brown said.

Asked about the recent cries to defund the police, Brown said there should be consideration of how funds are allocated and how that plays into some of the social dynamics like education, healthcare, jobs and employment.

All of those may be standalone issues, Brown said, but it may be a good idea to examine ways to reallocate those funds in a different way. Ultimately, she said all those entries are tied together. If something happens at a school, it could spill over into the community and become a policing issue when it might be better suited to someone in social services, healthcare or mental health.

She added that the country is in the middle of dissecting police culture, discussing reform and how best to add or modify training and understand more of police culture and subculture.

“… We’re in a place where the narrative is being rewritten and (we’re) seeing how the culture is changing with police and may change more in the future,” Brown said.

The goal is to have the next class start in January 2021.

So far, she said Odessa College has been a great spot to land.

“It’s definitely a hometown feel,” Brown said.

“… The criminal justice faculty really took me under their wing and I would say within my first 24 hours on campus it felt like a family. I thought OK this is home. This is a place where I can definitely grow and learn more about higher education, learn more about policing. I credit a lot of my adjustment to the criminal justice faculty here on campus.

Now that she’s had a taste of it, Brown said she sees herself staying in education.

“Some days I do miss it,” she said, but then she realizes that education is her purpose and calling.

Jennifer Myers, dean of the School of Business and Industry, said Brown has been a rock star since she arrived.

“She brings a different kind of perspective for us here. She came from the St. Louis area, so I think she’s very passionate about policing and she’s passionate about producing compassionate police officers. I think in this day and age that’s what’s really going to benefit our academy,” Myers said.

Meyers added that Brown has been a pleasure to work with since she arrived.

“She’s just really jumped in with both feet and I’m so glad that she’s chosen to be here at Odessa College and I just really look forward to continuing to work with her she’s going to do great things and I’m very excited to see what someone with Brown’s background can do to help broaden student horizons.”

Meyers said “she just has a vision that aligns with the vision that I have for criminal justice, that Troy Thomas, the department chair, has for criminal justice and then obviously it aligns with (President) Dr. (Gregory) Williams ‘ vision for the college,” Myers said. “We want to be the best and we want to make sure that any professional we graduate is going into their chosen profession and doing a great job being ethically and morally responsible and having that integrity necessary to do the job well,” Myers added.

