Incumbent files for OC board

In the run up to the May 1 Odessa College and Ector County ISD board of trustees election, J.E. “Coach” Pressly, Place 4, has filed for his spot on the Odessa College Board of Trustees.

Two fellow incumbent members of the Odessa College Board have filed for reelection — Vice President Gary Johnson for Place 7 and Secretary Larry Johnson, Place 5.

The filing period started Jan. 13 and runs to Feb. 12, the Secretary of State’s website says. Early voting is from April 19 through April 27, the site said.

Those interested in the OC board should file with the office of Ken Zartner, vice president for administrative services at Odessa College. The office can be reached at 432-335-6701.

Four incumbents have filed for the Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Hours for ECISD are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who have filed are Secretary Steve Brown, trustee Nelson Minyard, President Delma Abalos and trustee Chris Stanley.

Brown represents Position 5; Stanley, Position 4; Minyard, Position 7; and Abalos, Position 2.

Those interested can mail the applications to Cynthia McNabb, P.O. Box 3912, Odessa, Texas, 79760-3912; email to cynthia.mcnabb@ectorcountyisd.org, or fax to 432-456-9878.

People can come to the administration building physically to fill out an application at 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

More information may be found on the ECISD website.