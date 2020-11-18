Hamilton musical director on FB Live

Ian Weinberger, musical director of "Hamilton" on Broadway, will appear in a livestream event on the Odessa College Facebook page from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

During the first hour, Weinberger will describe his personal journey and discuss what a musical director does on Broadway. OC students and community members will have an opportunity to ask questions and to interact with the director during the program’s final 30 minutes.

Weinberger’s other Broadway credits include Freestyle Love Supreme, The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots. New York: A New Brain, Titanic (Lincoln Center), Nobody Loves You.

Among his additional new works are The Secret of My Success (Paramount Theatre), Titanic (Hangar Theatre), Austen’s Pride (Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival). His arrangements and orchestrations of Titanic and Disney’s Moana Jr. have been heard in productions around the world. Further credits include Broadway/Off-Broadway orchestras: Rocky, Side Show, Chaplin, Little Miss Sunshine, Death Takes a Holiday; cast albums: A New Brain, The Theory of Relativity; and TV: Fosse/Verdon, Peter Pan Live, The Sound of Music Live.

Weinberger is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he studied percussion performance and music education.