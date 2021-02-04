Focused Care offering antibody infusion

Focused Care at Odessa is offering an antibody infusion treatment to residents who are positive for the virus, early in symptom stage and interested in benefitting from the medication allowed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

“Focused Care is heartened to offer this medication to our COVID positive residents that is designed to ameliorate harsh symptoms of the virus that can wreak havoc on the immune systems of seniors who can be disproportionately impacted,” Mark McKenzie, founder and CEO of Focused Post Acute Care Partners (FPACP), said in a news release.

Focused Post Acute Care Partners has 31 long-term care communities located mostly in east and west Texas.

“This innovative therapy, along with testing and vaccines, is an effective part of the arsenal combating the pandemic and can reduce hospitalizations and emergency room visits,” McKenzie said in the release.

The IV infusion is a monoclonal antibody treatment developed by Eli Lilly called Bamlanivimab. Antibodies are proteins that our bodies make to fight viruses, such as the virus that causes COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies (as opposed to those naturally produced when our bodies come in contact with a virus) are made in a laboratory and act similarly to natural antibodies to limit the amount of virus in people’s bodies.

The infusion therapy is for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms 7 to 10 days into infection. The one-time infusion is approximately an hour in length followed by an hour of patient monitoring.

Both Focused Care pharmacy partners Pharmerica and Pharmscript are supplying the treatment to the long term care community. Focused Care at Odessa clinicians are providing the treatment and monitoring post infusion patients. Focused Care at Baytown, a COVID-19 only building, was first to offer the antibody infusion to positive residents who meet the criteria. Focused Care will continue to roll out access to the treatment on site its other long term care communities, including tomorrow at Focused Care at Crane.

“The science community and frankly, all of us, have continued to learn more about this virus and how to manage it as we make our way into the second year of the pandemic,” McKenzie stated. “With all the concerns about testing access, new variants and vaccine supply, is it encouraging to have effective therapies that can reduce the severity of illness caused by the virus, alleviate the stress of hospital capacity and most importantly, save lives.”