  • August 14, 2020

Drive to Success finalists drawing to be livestreamed - Odessa American: Odessa College

Drive to Success finalists drawing to be livestreamed

Posted: Friday, August 14, 2020 3:18 pm

Drive to Success finalists drawing to be livestreamed

Odessa College invites the community to join us at noon Tuesday for the 2020 Drive to Success finalists drawing. The event will be livestreamed on the Odessa College Facebook page, http://facebook.com/OdessaCollege.

Seven finalists will be selected, and one will earn the grand prize of a brand new 2020 Ford Mustang at the DTS Finale on Sept. 3.

At the finalists drawing, the three students who have accumulated the most Drive to Success points in the 2019-2020 school year also will be announced and awarded cash prizes. The top points earner will receive $1,000; the second place points earner will receive $350; and the third place points earner will receive $150.

