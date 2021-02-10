Council OK’s OC agreement

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday approved an economic development agreement between the Odessa Development Corp. and the Odessa College Foundation.

Odessa College’s new health sciences center, which is scheduled to break ground on the campus in the fall of this year, will be used to train a healthcare workforce.

Wesley Burnett, director of Economic Development, last week detailed for council the economic development agreement between ODC and Odessa College Foundation for the new construction.

Burnett said the 83,000-square-foot building will cost almost $40 million and OC President Gregory Williams said OC has donations and other funding for much of the cost of the building.

Burnett touted the workforce training aspect of the partnership with OC and said 44 jobs will be retained and 16 new jobs created with more than $1 million in payroll.

Williams told council during last week’s meeting that the new center will create jobs and produce a record number of students working in the health science field.

Council also agreed to issue a resolution of support for a company to rebuild the Woodcrest Apartments.

Woodcrest Apartments can apply for a tax credit to allow the developer to move residents to another area and to demolish the 74 units that are 50 years old and to build new units. Residents will be relocated and the contractor will be responsible for costs associated with the move.

The residents are all part of an affordable housing project.

Phil Fisher with Sonoma Housing during last week’s work session said the long-term objective is to serve long-term, low-income residents. He said the program will not cost the city but rather is a federal program and that it would allow newer and more efficient housing. He said the program required a resolution of support from the city during the Feb. 9 city council meeting. The project would begin in the fall. The construction costs will be around $14 million and it will take about 12 to 14 months to complete.

There are currently 74 households living there now. HUD pays about 2/3 of the rent for most on the property now. Many residents are elderly or disabled. Fisher said the new units could last as long as 40 years.