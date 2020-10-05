  • October 5, 2020

Aspiring teacher loves new car - Odessa American: Odessa College

e-Edition Subscribe

Aspiring teacher loves new car

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Mustang Sally

    Ben Powell

    Montana Hudson poses for her portrait after being announced the winner of the 12th Odessa College's Drive to Success program. Hudson is pursuing a degree in history and plans on teaching high school.

View all 3 images in gallery.
More Information

Posted: Monday, October 5, 2020 4:00 am

Aspiring teacher loves new car By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Montana Hudson is very glad to have her own set of wheels.

She won her 2020 Mustang through Odessa College’s Drive to Success.

Hudson graduated from OC in May as an education major and is pursuing a history degree from University of Texas Permian Basin.

She is currently an educational aide at Bush Elementary School in Midland. The Permian High School graduate is from Odessa.

On winning the Mustang, Hudson said it was “pretty crazy.”

Odessa College President Gregory Williams picked a key fob out of seven new cars, and Hudson was picked by the sound of the car alarm going off.

“I thought it was fake at first whenever they told me and called me and told me I was in the drawing. I was like there’s no way,” Hudson said.

An OC official even told her it was real, but she still didn’t believe him at first.

Then she thought the woman next to her had won when the fob went off.

“I turned around to congratulate her and everyone was cheering at me,” Hudson said.

She was using her cousin’s car previously.

“I was making payments to her to try to start to buy it off of her. It was 2016 Honda and she actually wanted it back, so it worked out perfectly,” Hudson said.

So far, she loves the sports car.

“l’ve never actually owned my own vehicle before, so this is pretty awesome,” she said.

People are now asking her for rides all the time and she said her grandpa has started calling her Mustang Sally.

Hudson said she has a “really great support system” between her parents, fiancé and teachers.

“They’ve all been extremely supportive and helpful to me getting to where I want to be,” Hudson added.

Her fiancé, Collin Jenkins, is working as a granite contractor in Odessa.

“He’s actually a car guy,” she said. He has 2011 Mustang 5.0 that he’s got twin turbos on, she said.

She said she enjoys being an educational aide a lot.

“I originally was a nursing major and I started taking history classes and found out that I really enjoy history and I like learning about history and teaching other people about it, so I decided to change my major to education. ...,” Hudson said in a phone interview.

Juggling her job and attending school doesn’t faze Hudson.

“I’ve worked my entire college career. It doesn’t bother me much. I have a system that I use to make sure I get my work done and everything,” she said.

What appeals to her about teaching high school history is they have individualized grades for each type of history.

“So like ninth grade is geography; 10th grade is world history; 11th grade is American history; and 12th grade is economics and government, so I just really like the division of it,” Hudson said.

She said she enjoyed the program at OC a lot.

“All of my teachers were really helpful. If I had any questions, they got back to me in a timely manner. They were extremely supportive of what I wanted to do with my life and what I wanted to become. I never had any issues with any of the teachers up there,” she said.

Hudson added that she can still ask her instructors for advice.

“I still have my education professor’s email. If I have any questions, I can email him and he’ll send me a reply,” she said.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in , on Monday, October 5, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
60°
Humidity: 72%
Winds: ESE at 6mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 58°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 92°/Low 59°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 90°/Low 59°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]