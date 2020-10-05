Aspiring teacher loves new car

Montana Hudson is very glad to have her own set of wheels.

She won her 2020 Mustang through Odessa College’s Drive to Success.

Hudson graduated from OC in May as an education major and is pursuing a history degree from University of Texas Permian Basin.

She is currently an educational aide at Bush Elementary School in Midland. The Permian High School graduate is from Odessa.

On winning the Mustang, Hudson said it was “pretty crazy.”

Odessa College President Gregory Williams picked a key fob out of seven new cars, and Hudson was picked by the sound of the car alarm going off.

“I thought it was fake at first whenever they told me and called me and told me I was in the drawing. I was like there’s no way,” Hudson said.

An OC official even told her it was real, but she still didn’t believe him at first.

Then she thought the woman next to her had won when the fob went off.

“I turned around to congratulate her and everyone was cheering at me,” Hudson said.

She was using her cousin’s car previously.

“I was making payments to her to try to start to buy it off of her. It was 2016 Honda and she actually wanted it back, so it worked out perfectly,” Hudson said.

So far, she loves the sports car.

“l’ve never actually owned my own vehicle before, so this is pretty awesome,” she said.

People are now asking her for rides all the time and she said her grandpa has started calling her Mustang Sally.

Hudson said she has a “really great support system” between her parents, fiancé and teachers.

“They’ve all been extremely supportive and helpful to me getting to where I want to be,” Hudson added.

Her fiancé, Collin Jenkins, is working as a granite contractor in Odessa.

“He’s actually a car guy,” she said. He has 2011 Mustang 5.0 that he’s got twin turbos on, she said.

She said she enjoys being an educational aide a lot.

“I originally was a nursing major and I started taking history classes and found out that I really enjoy history and I like learning about history and teaching other people about it, so I decided to change my major to education. ...,” Hudson said in a phone interview.

Juggling her job and attending school doesn’t faze Hudson.

“I’ve worked my entire college career. It doesn’t bother me much. I have a system that I use to make sure I get my work done and everything,” she said.

What appeals to her about teaching high school history is they have individualized grades for each type of history.

“So like ninth grade is geography; 10th grade is world history; 11th grade is American history; and 12th grade is economics and government, so I just really like the division of it,” Hudson said.

She said she enjoyed the program at OC a lot.

“All of my teachers were really helpful. If I had any questions, they got back to me in a timely manner. They were extremely supportive of what I wanted to do with my life and what I wanted to become. I never had any issues with any of the teachers up there,” she said.

Hudson added that she can still ask her instructors for advice.

“I still have my education professor’s email. If I have any questions, I can email him and he’ll send me a reply,” she said.