Chevron contributes to BAAS degrees, Fab Lab

Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Jacqui Gore said the oversized checks were presented Jan. 21 with $125,000 going to the instrumentation and automation lab and $75,000 to the Fab Lab.

“Both of these programs were developed here at Odessa College by Chevron from the very beginning,” Gore said.

About 10 years ago Chevron leadership took Odessa College President Greg Williams to Waco to tour an instrumentation program there and let Williams know that this was a needed field in the Permian Basin, she said.

A few years ago, Chevron leadership wrote a letter to the state in support of Odessa College being able to offer its applied arts and sciences four-year degrees.

The BAAS degree at OC in leadership and management has two subsets — occupational health and safety and entrepreneurship. Those two programs started in January 2019 and the BAAS in automation started in August 2019. More than 100 students are studying in those courses.

“Chevron has been fantastic in working with Odessa College through the years to really point out what is needed to provide a skilled workforce to Chevron and other energy-related businesses so the students who study instrumentation and now the bachelor’s in automation, which started in August of ‘19, they’re really on the cutting edge of oil and gas in this area. Their skill set could be used in other fields, as well,” Gore said.

In the Permian Basin, she said, they can easily find employment with oil and gas companies in instrumentation and automation “because so much in the oil field is becoming automated.”

The $125,000 that OC just received along with $125,000 that they donated in 2019 are going toward the purchase of instrumentation and automation equipment, Gore said.

“… Chevron from a corporate level has helped open and fund fab labs across the country and Odessa College was one of their first fab labs to work on. So the $75,000 contribution goes towards the overhead for that program. The Fab Lab at Odessa College is free of charge for students and for the community to come in and use and create things,” Gore said.

There is a cost for materials, but people may bring their own materials if they want.

She added that other contributions have come in from Chevron and there is a longstanding relationship between the company and the college.

“It’s not just a contribution that took place this year, but … a longstanding relationship with Chevron and such strong engagement, a partnership. They do more than just write a check,” Gore said. “They are hands-on involved and involved in the programs, giving input on different advisory boards on campus, letting the department heads and deans know this is what employees need to learn. This is what we’re doing in the field that has helped the programs become stronger through the years.”

Additional instrumentation equipment has been added through Chevron contributions. It also allows for more students to participate in the programs, Gore said.

Fab Lab Director Nicholas Harrison said without Chevron’s contributions, “none of this equipment would be here.”

“They really are the reason this place exists. And … it’s really a cool place, but it’s not just a cool place. We actually have students who come here and make things and sell them and that’s how they actually fund their tuition to pay for their classes, their books. They take the stuff they make here, they sell it at farmers’ markets,” Harrison said.

“We even have an agreement with the campus store where they can sell stuff (from) the campus store,” and they can also sell it online, Harrison added.

“It makes a huge difference in people’s lives,” he added.

The Fab Lab is completely open to the public. Anyone can come in and use it; you don’t have to be a student, Harrison said.

“We have business owners in town who actually come in. We have a couple jewelers who come in and they design their jewelry on the lasers …,” he said.

People from out of town also check it out.

“Many of my students in the class we have here, they come to get certified on this equipment. Then they come in and use it when they want, make whatever they want and they can either make stuff to sell, or they can just make gifts …,” Harrison added.

He said it is free to use the equipment, but the lab does charge for materials such as wood or glass.

There also is a charge for training.

“To take a certification course, the full course where you get certified on all the machines, is $150. If you do one course to get certified on one machine, that’s just $40,” Harrison said.

Armin Rashvand, department chair of engineering and technology at OC, said the machinery they use to train in automation is used by Chevron and other companies.

His course can have a maximum of 20 students each year and it is not offered each semester. The lab the Odessa American toured recently is a practice area for students and has machines that are smaller in scale than the ones students would be using on the job.

Rashvand said it gives students flexibility to see what would happen if they made a mistake when sending a command and how it would affect the machines so they won’t make the same mistake when they are actually in their job.