  • May 14, 2020

Odessa College Testing Center achieves national status

Odessa College Testing Center achieves national status

Posted: Thursday, May 14, 2020 4:44 pm

Posted: Thursday, May 14, 2020 4:44 pm

Odessa College’s Testing Center was recognized for setting the bar high for other post-secondary test centers and achieving national status as a leader in excellent testing practices in a press release from the National College Testing Association.

According to the release, Odessa College Testing Center has been recertified by the National College Testing Association. Criteria for certification are rigorous and are based on the NCTA Professional Standards and Guidelines, which were developed to guide post-secondary test centers in the delivery of quality testing programs. 

Odessa College Testing Center is one amongst a growing number of test centers in the U.S. and Canada to have completed this intensive recertification process. This recertification will be in place for five years and can be renewed by demonstrating continued compliance to national standards, a news release said.

Congratulations are extended to Adriana Moreno and the entire staff at the Odessa College Testing Center for maintaining high test administration standards and for providing excellent service to a wide variety of students and community members in the performance of their duties, the release said. 

Contact the Odessa College Testing Center at testing@odessa.edu or 432-335-6620 for more information about the numerous testing services provided, or go to the website: www.odessa.edu.

Posted in on Thursday, May 14, 2020 4:44 pm.

