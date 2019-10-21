  • October 21, 2019

OC board meets Tuesday - Odessa American: Odessa College

OC board meets Tuesday

>> Odessa College Board Meeting

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 5:14 pm

OC board meets Tuesday oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Zant Community Room on the second floor of the Saulsbury Campus Center at OC at 201 W. University Blvd.

Some of the items on the agenda include:

>> An update on the professional learning center.

>> Approval for bids of an air handler unit for the administration building.

>> A report on an approval of bid for the demolition of a building at 300 W. University Blvd.

>> Consider approval fee for spring 2020.

>> The president’s report including the United Way auction Nov. 1; OC Honors Nov. 12; Annual President’s reception, Nov. 21; life simulation event; and OC volleyball.

Posted in on Monday, October 21, 2019 5:14 pm.

