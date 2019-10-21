OC board meets Tuesday

Some of the items on the agenda include:
>> An update on the professional learning center.
>> Approval for bids of an air handler unit for the administration building.
>> A report on an approval of bid for the demolition of a building at 300 W. University Blvd.
>> Consider approval fee for spring 2020.
>> The president’s report including the United Way auction Nov. 1; OC Honors Nov. 12; Annual President’s reception, Nov. 21; life simulation event; and OC volleyball.