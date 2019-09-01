  • September 1, 2019

OC students embark on culinary journey - Odessa American: Odessa College

e-Edition Subscribe

OC students embark on culinary journey

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 1, 2019 1:15 pm

OC students embark on culinary journey By Courtney Borchert cborchert@oaoa.com Odessa American

The sounds of carrots being chopped and boiling water echo throughout the room, as does the voice of Odessa College Culinary Arts instructor Lawrence Watson reminding students to watch their fingers.

About a dozen OC students are spending their first day in the kitchen this semester with their knife kits and Watson stresses the new cooks focus on technique. The students are scattered around the space in the Culinary Arts building and are just beginning their culinary journey.

Watson said a lot of growth will take place in the short time that the introductory class meets.

The course lasts eight weeks and convenes twice a week for four hours at a time.

“It’s all been theory up to this point and today is the first day they’re actually getting their knives,” Watson said.

Learning to identify products and equipment was step one and now students are moving on to mastering knife cuts. By the end of the eight weeks, students will have experience making soups, stocks and mother sauces.

In classic French cooking, there are five mother sauces that are the building blocks for all other sauces: béchamel, velouté, espagnole, Hollandaise, and tomato.

Knowing these basics helps aspiring chefs explore more culinary options.

For now, students carefully dice and julienne carrots to the size of matchsticks as Watson monitors.

Freshman Anabel Machuca worked her way through vegetables at her station, but was corrected by Watson after making one cut through a potato.

The instructor explained that once the potato is cut in half, the student would minimize her ability to achieve the assigned cut.

Mistakes are common in kitchen among all students new to OC’s Culinary Arts program.

Machuca said she is coming into the class with only the skills she learned at home.

“I come from a family of 10 and I’m the third eldest, so I had to help my mom cook a lot,” she said. “I came here to enhance my skills. I do have a lot of questions and I just need a little bit of guidance.”

She said she envisions a future where she is a head chef.

Sophomore Michael Vazquez has some experience cooking in a professional setting. He currently works at the Midland Beer Garden and regularly preps menu items like fries and brisket.

“I always thought being in the kitchen was fun and I figured it’s one of the jobs that could give me the opportunity to travel and get more experience learning about different cultures, too,” he said. “I want to learn from different cultures, mix it up and make it my own.”

Watson said there are numerous ways to turn a culinary degree into a career.

He said catering, food blogging, food styling and banquet management are just a few of those options.

The OC instructor mentioned opportunities continue to increase locally like with the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center, which requires culinary professionals like executive sous chefs and banquet servers.

“There are so many facets of this industry. You have no idea until you get out there,” Watson said.

Contact Courtney Borchert at cborchert@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7768.

Posted in , on Sunday, September 1, 2019 1:15 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: E at 7mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 94°/Low 71°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]