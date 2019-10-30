OC logo wide
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
'Doll's House' starts today
“A Doll’s House,” written by Henrik Ibsen and adapted by Odessa College assistant professor of drama Kendall Kiker, is scheduled for 7 p.m. today through Sunday at the Globe Theater, 2303 Shakespeare Road on the Odessa College campus.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors/military.
It isn’t being set in the traditional late 19th century, Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton said in an email. Instead, Kiker said his original adaptation of the show brought it into a mashup of 1950s-1970s.
