  • October 30, 2019

'Doll's House' starts today

‘Doll’s House’ starts today

Posted: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 3:58 pm

Odessa American

“A Doll’s House,” written by Henrik Ibsen and adapted by Odessa College assistant professor of drama Kendall Kiker, is scheduled for 7 p.m. today through Sunday at the Globe Theater, 2303 Shakespeare Road on the Odessa College campus.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors/military.

It isn’t being set in the traditional late 19th century, Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton said in an email. Instead, Kiker said his original adaptation of the show brought it into a mashup of 1950s-1970s.

