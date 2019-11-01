  • November 1, 2019

The Bard is back at the Globe - Odessa American: Odessa College

The Bard is back at the Globe

Shakespeare Festival begins Monday

The Bard sayings we still use today
  • "Send him packing" - Henry IV, Part I
  • "As good luck would have it" - The Merry Wives of Windsor
  • "Neither here nor there" - Othello and The Merry Wives of Windsor
  • "Mum's the word" - Henry VI, Part II
  • "With bated breath" - The Merchant of Venice
  • "The green-eyed monster" - Othello
  • “Wild-goose chase" - Romeo and Juliet

The Bard is back at the Globe

The Fourth Annual Odessa Shakespeare Festival at Odessa College’s Globe Theater begins Monday.

The event, a collaborative effort between Odessa Arts, Odessa College and the Texas Shakespeare Festival, actually started in the 1960s and ran through the end of the 1990s before it started again four years ago, Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said.

“We approached Odessa College four years ago and said, ‘There’s not very much Shakespeare being done in our replica of the Globe Theater. What can we do to help fix that?’ Through our partnership with Odessa College, we were able to bring the Odessa Shakespeare Festival back to life.”

This year, the Kilgore-based Texas Shakespeare Festival troupe will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Julius Caesar” at the 375-seat Globe, continuing a relationship that began with the Odessa revival.

The troupe includes professional actors who have been trained in Shakespeare.

Ham said the program fits in well with the educational goals of area school districts, noting that Andrews ISD has brought all of its third- and fourth-grade classes each of the past three years.

The festival gets under way at 9 a.m. Monday with the first of five days of performances for school groups. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be staged each morning through Nov. 8 with “Julius Caesar” performed each day at 12:30 p.m. Performances are each scheduled to last one hour, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

Tickets for the weekday sessions are $5 per student or educator. The Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday morning shows are sold out.

In addition, public performances of each play are scheduled with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” set for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and “Julius Caesar” at 7 p.m. Nov 9. Tickets for both performances are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and educators. Odessa College students, faculty and staff will be admitted free with ID.

For more information, contact Odessa Arts by telephone at (432) 337-1492, or by email at asst@odessaarts.org.

