  September 4, 2019

Choir clinic at Odessa College

Choir clinic at Odessa College

Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:22 pm

Choir clinic at Odessa College

Odessa College will host the 2019 Region Choir Clinic Saturday in the Jack Rodgers Fine Arts Building on campus, 201 W. University Blvd.

Students will register at 8:30 a.m. The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

It is for ninth through 12th graders from large and small high schools in the Permian Basin who will take part in All-State competition.

The fee for the clinic is $30 per student, which will include a T-shirt and lunch.

The clinic is intended to help prepare the students for the All-State competition. All-State is the highest honor that a Texas music student can receive.

Choir teachers and pianists from the area will help during the event, which will include sectional rehearsals, to make sure each voice learns their part accurately, and tutti rehearsals with all voices rehearsing together.

For more information, contact Odessa College Director of Choral Activities Juan Hernandez at jhernandez@odessa.edu.

