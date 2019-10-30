Former OC pitcher hits the big time

Chandler Casey turned one scholarship offer to play college baseball into a four-year degree from Lubbock Christian University and 26th round selection by the Houston Astros in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

Casey signed his first professional contract on June 12 and was assigned to the GCL Astros, which is the parent club’s Rookie team. He appeared in five games and started one. Casey allowed no runs, two hits, three walks and struck out four in 5-2/3 innings.

In his first professional offseason, the 23-year-old right-handed pitcher returned to his hometown where his main concern is being ready for his sophomore campaign in the Astros farm system.

“When you get up there, you have to realize that everyone is good,” Casey said during an interview on Sept. 29. “I thought my pitches and pitch shapes were getting better. I never gave up, but when you are there they care too much about the ERA. You are making sure my pitches look good, will they work at the next level and will you keep improving.

“What I did in the couple of months that I was there, I thought I did what I needed to do. I need to have a great offseason and come back even better.”

After he graduated from Wolfforth Frenship High School, Casey’s lone scholarship offer was to Odessa College.

Casey appeared in 23 games and made four starts as a freshman. He finished with a 9.00 earned run average with 37 strikeouts and 27 walks in 48 innings. Casey transitioned into a full-time starter as he made 14 appearances with 13 starts during his sophomore season. He finished with an 8-3 record with 61 strikeouts and 24 walks over 77 innings.

Odessa College baseball coach Kurtis Lay admitted he took a chance on Casey.

“He might have missed out on some of the large showcases where he would have been seen on a bigger level, because he was a basketball player, he was a two-sport guy,” Lay said. “I just lucked out.”

Casey signed with LCU after his sophomore year at Odessa College where he compiled an 11-6 record over two years with 2.45 ERA with 135 strikeouts and 27 walks over 139-1/3 innings.

During his final year at LCU, the Chaparrals posted a 35-17 record. Casey wasn’t the only member of that LCU team to be drafted. Andrew Pratt was drafted in the 10th round by the Washington Nationals, Keaton Greenwalt was chosen by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round, while Hill Alexander was picked in the 28th round by the Tampa Bay Rays.

“It was pretty amazing to see those guys work hard and for it to pay off,” Casey said.

Casey said he saw his name pop up on the MLB Draft ticker that the Astros had taken him. He said a couple minutes later he received a telephone call from a member of the Astros organization. He was drafted on June 5 and signed a professional contract week a later.

Casey explained there were multiple teams looking to draft him, but he didn’t think the Astros was one of those teams. Houston has reached the World Series in two of the last three years. The Astros faced the Washington Nationals in Game 7 on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

“I’ve played baseball so long that it felt like I knew everything and I get to Houston and I haven’t scratched the surface of baseball,” Casey said about joining the Astros organization. “They teach you so many things. The stuff that they teach helps you so much. They know what they are doing.”

Though he had a success freshman campaign with the GCL Astros, Casey knows it’s going to be an uphill battle for the rest of his professional baseball career.

“The goal every year is just to get better,” he said. “Every day I need to get 1 percent better. If I can get better each year, I hope to make very large leaps in the next two to three years. I want to see myself very high in the organization.”

Lay believes one day that Casey, who he signed to Odessa College on a cold rainy night at Chuy’s in Lubbock, can pitch on a big league mound.

“He’s confident and he’s competitive,” Lay said. “The ability is there. As long as he continues to pitch at a high level, hopefully, we will be watching him on TV one day.”