OC board meets

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Zant Community Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center at OC, 201 W. University Blvd.

Some of the items on the agenda are a report on approval of a bid for the Globe Theatre landscape project; approval of tuition and fee rates for fall 2020; approval of a new authorized investment business organization; an education report on financial aid; and an institutional effectiveness report.

A report from President Gregory Williams also is included. That will cover OC hosting the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering competition; Dream 2020 conference update; the OC rodeo; Sewell Auto Tech grand opening Thursday; Odessa College Alumni luncheon; and OC Hall of Fame inductee Virginia Chisum.

Since 2016, the Globe Theatre has had new seats installed, carpeting, stage, lighting and sound improvements.

The estimated budget is $155,908 and work will begin in April.

Virginia Chisum, longtime OC vice president for business affairs, retired in 2019. She had been at OC for more than 30 years.