  • June 24, 2020

Odessa College Independence Day closings

Odessa College Independence Day closings

Posted: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 4:15 pm

Odessa American

Odessa College and its extension centers in Andrews, Monahans and Pecos will be closed July 2 through July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

The OC Sports Center will be open for regular business hours on Thursday and Friday, July 2 and 3, but closed on Saturday, July 4.

The OC Bookstore will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, but closed Friday through Sunday.

Posted in on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 4:15 pm.

