Odessa College Independence Day closings

The OC Sports Center will be open for regular business hours on Thursday and Friday, July 2 and 3, but closed on Saturday, July 4.
The OC Bookstore will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, but closed Friday through Sunday.
Posted: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 4:15 pm
Posted in Odessa College on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 4:15 pm.
