  • January 27, 2020

OC discussing Sewell Auto Tech - Odessa American: Odessa College

OC discussing Sewell Auto Tech

Posted: Monday, January 27, 2020 4:23 pm

Approval of the lone finalist for vice president for instruction and a report on Vision 2030 are two of the items on the Odessa College Board of Trustees’ agenda for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Zant Community Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center on campus, 201 W. University Blvd.

Aimee Callahan was the previous vice president for instruction. She replaced Valerie Jones, who became the associate vice chancellor of academic affairs at Lone Star College in Houston.

On Vision 2030, Odessa College’s Executive Director of Administration and Human Resources Ken Zartner has said in a previous OA article that the college’s ambitions are currently limited by infrastructure and Vision 2030 will revitalize the campus and address its growing needs.

“Vision 2030 is the expansion of our campus to prepare us for the future,” he said, and “have the space and facilities necessary to sustain our growth.”

Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton said in the same article that Vision 2030 is the next step in expansion and development for Odessa College.

“ Vision 2015 was the plan for all of the changes and all of the new buildings that we did over five years and that was after we went to the community for a bond,” she said previously.

Also on the agenda are:

  • A quarterly investment report.
  • Monthly financial statements and budget amendments.
  • Review of the OC mission statement.
  • An education and institutional effectiveness report: Best Fall Ever.
  • A report from President Gregory Williams on Achieving the Dream Leader College; mobile Fab Lab update; Homecoming Week, Feb. 10-13; and the Sewell Auto Tech grand opening.

The Sewell Family of Companies recently partnered with OC to form Sewell Auto Tech, a previous Odessa American article said.

By next fall, plans are to be offer scholarships to students within the community that are interested in being an automotive technician. At an engine donation event with Ector County ISD in November, Collin Sewell, president of The Sewell Family of Companies, said they will be able to apply at joinsewell.com.

Sewell added in November that many students may feel like they have to go to other cities to learn this skill or trade, but Sewell Auto Tech will enable them to stay at home near friends and family.

