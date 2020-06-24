OC honors rec director with award

Christine Williams has always loved campus recreation, expanding sports clubs and programs, but since joining Odessa College she’s gained even more appreciation.

That thirst for the Gatorade of knowledge and desire to do more and better has helped Williams earn the OC Employee of the Year Award. Williams, who is the director of community recreation, has been at the college for eight years.

During the year, she oversees around 60 to 70 employees. In the summer, that increases to about 100 with camps, camp and swimming instructors.

Originally from San Antonio, Williams earned her bachelor’s degrees in business in marketing and management from University of Texas San Antonio and a master of science degree in sports administration from Mississippi State University.

The college had a drive-through award ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Halfway through President Gregory Williams’ speech, Christine Williams didn’t think he was talking about her. But he got to a certain part where he was talking about Vice President for Student Services Kim McKay’s family taking a fitness class and she realized he was talking about her.

At that point, she was trying not to shake and stop crying. She got her plaque from last year’s winner, Director of Human Resources Lindsey Bryant.

“I was excited and I was honored and I’m still honored,” Williams said. “It’s really nice knowing that what you do means something and that people acknowledge it and that they appreciate what you’re doing. It’s really nice and since this year was different and we did a drive-in employee (award ceremony) it was actually pretty cool. Everybody was out there, so walking up with a whole bunch of car horns honking at you was completely different, too. It was a little overwhelming and it was exciting and it was a speechless kind of thing. I’m glad I didn’t have to get up and say anything because I genuinely was just trying not to cry …”

Following past winners Bryant, Vice President of Administrative Services Ken Zartner and Chief of Staff Robert Rivas was special to Williams.

“Being the fourth one after those three is kind of unbelievable, to be honest, because those three are pretty high examples of amazing, outstanding employees at OC …,” Williams said.

“It’s been blessing. I love my job. I love working here and the opportunities that we have and the support and the encouragement to do more and do better and think outside the box, I’m pretty lucky. I’m pretty blessed to be here and then to get recognized on top of that for just doing something that you love is a pretty good icing on the cake I think,” she added.

Williams said she has never worked outside of campus recreation.

“When I was at UTSA, I did intramural sports as an intramural sports supervisor and took on club sports organizations and completely fell in love with sports clubs, sports programming so that’s what actually my … position at Mississippi State was for club sports and starting a new outdoor adventures program. It was awesome because I got to help grow their club sports program and help start an entirely new outdoor program, and so after that, my job at Mizzou (University of Missouri) was club sports coordinator. We went from I think about 21 to 25 club sports to when I left we had about 50 teams and 1,200 students and it was a blast,” Williams said.

“I love sports. I loved everything in my time there. I actually got to do more with recreation, with helping with intramural sports, but also I got to work with our fitness instructors and we had a wheelchair basketball team, which they still do have there. I still love the field, so I wanted to do more with it. I wanted to come back to Texas, but I wanted to have the opportunity to learn and grow and this kind of just happened and I think it was meant to be. I love it. It’s so much fun,” Williams said.

Since she’s been at OC, Williams said the programming has expanded. There are more and more of a variety of classes.

“… We have grown our summer camp programming — the different types of camps and the number of camps. We offer swim lessons. … We’ve been able to upgrade our fitness equipment twice now since I’ve been here, which is amazing, and hire more people on ... We’ve had a lot of improvements since I’ve started here, but it’s just fun to have a lot of opportunities to do different things. We’ve added on different programs like personal training. We’ve added on boot camps, different life skill certifications,” Williams said.

Williams said the center made the adjustment to some virtual fitness activities and classes fast when the pandemic hit.

“… I have got to give almost complete credit to our fitness staff, our fitness instructors and such because we were on spring break when we basically found out, hey the next week everybody’s kind of closed. The next week we just didn’t reopen, so I got with our fitness coordinator and our instructors and we decided all right let’s do virtual stuff so we started putting the schedule out there,” she said.

They offered a few classes to see if anyone was interested and then provided more. They got everything cleaned and sanitized and did things around the building that they might not normally get a chance to because there were no people. Then they went full speed ahead to figure out what they could do.

“… We did different fun things online. We did a month long in May kids’ fitness challenge and so every week we posted a video of a few different exercises for the kids to do every day and they sent in a picture or video of them or their family (and) they got entered in for prizes. So like kid-friendly lawn darts and different outdoor games that they could do. They pick their own prize with their parents’ approval,” Williams said.

There were other challenges, as well, and chances for prizes.

“… We tried to do things that were interactive, as … interactive as we could be … to keep people engaged and keep having those fitness opportunities out there. We actually started doing daily workouts, as well,” Williams said.

The personal trainer created the majority of the daily workouts offered through April and May so people basically got free personal training if they went to the Sports Center website.

The workouts were tailored for people to do at home or wherever they were.

“We’ve got kids’ classes they can join in online and still do some fun things until we can get those in-person classes back up … For those members that it may still not be maybe the right time for them to come back, such as our seniors, they’re … not missing out. We’ve got fitness opportunities for them to do … until they’re able to come back and join us,” Williams said.

Sports Center Manager Al Almodova is in his 38th year with OC and has known Williams since she started there. Almodova said he thought it was awesome that she won the award.

“Everybody here at the sports center is happy for Christine … She works hard at it. She earned it and we’re all happy for her …,” Almodova said.

He added that the support they get from the administration is awesome.

“That’s why everybody’s able to accomplish what they need to because we set goals and the college wants us to achieve those goals and do more,” Almodova said.