  • May 8, 2020

OC professor helps develop PBS documentary

OC professor helps develop PBS documentary

Posted: Friday, May 8, 2020 10:45 am

OC professor helps develop PBS documentary By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa College professor has played a role in developing the upcoming PBS series “Asian Americans.”

The series is set for 7 p.m. May 11 and May 12 and incorporates the educational work of Charity Embley, associate professor in the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Education.

“… I’m passionate about Asian Americans the issues that we encountered in America in terms of racial equality, I came across Asian Americans Advancing Justice,” she said.

What’s provided works across a variety of curriculum.

Embley is Filipino-American and has made Lubbock her home.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of St. La Salle, a private Catholic university in the Philippines.

She took a master’s degree in education and a PhD from Texas Tech University. Embley wound up in Lubbock because of her husband.

I come from a Filipino culture where from the moment you’re in grade school, your parents pretty much predetermine what your college degree is going to be, so my parents decided I was smart enough I should be a doctor,” Embley said.

Instead, she became a PhD.

Most of the educators she worked with on Asian Americans were from California.

“… I work in terms of uplifting the Asian American aspect in America,” Embley said.

The curriculum project was spearheaded by Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Los Angeles and PBS.

There has been a lot of of mis-education and misinformation (and even exclusion) with regard to the contribution of Asians in the U.S.,” Embley said in information from OC. “We hope that through the use of videos and lesson plans, we can educate Americans about what it is like to be Asian in America.”

She’s hoping that the program will educate people during the COVID-19 pandemic, help alleviate some of the fear and learn more about the Asian American experience.

It breaks my heart to see how many Asian Americans in California are being harassed because some people think they’re Chinese and they caused the coronavirus because our president said it’s a Chinese virus. …,” Embley said.

Embley started at Odessa College last year, inspired by a friend who started working there during the summer.

She always talked about how great Odessa College was and how much she enjoyed it,” so one day she applied for a position, Embley said.

And I guess the rest is history,” she said.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

