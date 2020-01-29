  • January 29, 2020

New instruction VP introduced - Odessa American: Odessa College

New instruction VP introduced

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 5:25 pm

The Odessa College Board of Trustees approved a new vice president for instruction, Tremaine Anderson, during their board meeting.

Anderson joins Odessa College from the Tarrant County College District where she was the assistant director of instructional assessment.

In remarks to the board Tuesday evening, Anderson said she was impressed with the interview process and the hospitality that has been shown to her.

Anderson thanked Executive Director of Administration and Human Resources Ken Zartner and Lindsay Bryant, manager of human resources, and the search committee for helping her go through the process. She also thanked President Gregory Williams for his leadership.

On a separate item, Zartner said the grand opening of the 39,000-square-foot Sewell Auto Tech facility is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 27. He showed photos of a picture wall that shows the timeline of a partnership between the Sewell Family of Companies and OC and the new technology in the building.

Zartner also recognized the passing of Donnie Wayne Frederick, the Odessa College construction foreman, on Jan. 24. He was 51.

He began his employment at OC Nov. 8, 2010. Information from the board meeting said Frederick was “more than a supervisor, he was a mentor.” And he never asked others to do more than he was willing to do and was a mentor.

“He led by example,” the information said.

Board President Tommy Clark said he got to interact with Frederick and he did give “200 plus percent every day.”

Williams, Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood, Jacqui Gore, executive director of institutional advancement, Kim McKay, vice president for student services and enrollment management, and Jonathan Fuentes, executive dean of academic partnerships, presented figures for the last year.

Among many achievements and accomplishments, Williams said OC is in the top 150 colleges in the country competing for the Aspen Award. For 2017 and 2019, it was recognized as a rising star and won $100,000 each year.

The homecoming alumni luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Zant Community Room in the Saulsbury Campus Center.

Gore said Geoffrey Canada, president of the Harlem Children’s Zone, will be the guest speaker at the OC Honors Luncheon Nov. 10, 2020.

McKay said just over 6,800 students chose OC in the fall and they get phone calls weekly to talk about the eight-week terms and other programs the school offers.

With record enrollment, OC had more than 1 million contact hours and 46,959 completed credits in 2019.

McKay said the Wrangler Food Pantry has served 167 households since it opened through Christmas break.

Fuentes said OC had 2,497, the highest unduplicated dual credit enrollment ever in the fall.

The OC2UTPB — Teaching in 3 met its target of 100 students in the first class.

“We are going to make a real impact here in Odessa and the Permian Basin through this program. We know we have a teaching shortage. We know we can solve this,” Fuentes said.

The new bachelor of applied arts and science with specializations in entrepreneurship, occupational health and safety management, and automation has 107 students for the spring, Fuentes said.

Zartner spoke about the Vision 2030 capital campaign and a new health science building that is in the design phase.

