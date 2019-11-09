Odessa College Honors Luncheon set

The 13th Annual Odessa College Honors 2019 award winners will be recognized during an 11:30 a.m. luncheon Tuesday at the Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.
Honorees were nominated based on their significant contributions to the field of education.
Those recognized include Texas Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa (individual), Ector County ISD board Vice President Delma Abalos (educator), The Sewell Family of Dealerships (business) and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce (nonprofit).
