  • November 9, 2019

Odessa College Honors Luncheon set

Odessa College Honors Luncheon set

Posted: Saturday, November 9, 2019 3:11 pm

Odessa American

The 13th Annual Odessa College Honors 2019 award winners will be recognized during an 11:30 a.m. luncheon Tuesday at the Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.

Honorees were nominated based on their significant contributions to the field of education.

Those recognized include Texas Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa (individual), Ector County ISD board Vice President Delma Abalos (educator), The Sewell Family of Dealerships (business) and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce (nonprofit).

