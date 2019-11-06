OC hires Jones to lead Professional Learning Center

Chief of Staff Robert Rivas said the college is excited to introduce the Professional Learning Center to the campus.

“The goal of the PLC is to engage Odessa College faculty in meaningful conversations and learning opportunities they can use in real-time to enhance their teaching practice. Teaching excellence is at the core of every experience in the PLC, and our faculty have truly embraced the model. We are thrilled to have Brian join our team and lead the effort to develop the PLC. Brian’s energy and creativity are the perfect match for this new initiative,” Rivas said in an email.

Originally from New Orleans, La., Jones moved to Odessa in 2002 to serve as music director for Life Challenge Church.

He then decided to go into education, so he started at Odessa College in 2002 and graduated with an associate degree in music in 2006. He went on to earn a bachelor’s and master’s in music from Texas Tech University. Jones is working toward getting his doctorate from Abilene Christian University.

Jones was with Ector County ISD for nine years. He was at Permian High School for two years and was an assistant principal at Nimitz Middle School and Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School.

“I loved middle school. The experience was very unique in watching the students grow, starting off as sixth graders and by the time they’re eighth graders they have a plan so then they enroll in some dual credit courses along the way,” Jones said.

He added that he enjoyed working with parents, students and teachers in that role.

He added that he always had a desire to serve in an academic role as an assistant principal. Before stepping into his new role as director of the professional learning center, Jones was an adjunct professor at Odessa College teaching education courses.

The center, which started in September, is for OC faculty and staff.

“What we’ve created is a unique system whereas we have ongoing learning throughout the day. We’ve created sessions specific to engagement, leadership, utilizing technology as an accelerant to learning, maybe other sessions that are relevant to their practice. We … present the opportunities for faculty members to also lead those sessions,” Jones said.

He said OC has taken a strong position in making sure that its students are successful. The Professional Learning Center provides faculty and staff with a chance to improve so they can become better student success coaches, for example.

“Our goal is to be deliberately developmental in our approach, meaning that if as a higher education institution we just become stagnant that’s the status quo, so we’re always thinking about how can we inspire; how can we create; how can we grow all of OC, not just our students but also faculty, staff and as a community of practice,” Jones said.

The center has a staff of four, including Jones, and many other faculty members that help out.

Jones said the center is very student centered. They discuss strategies for student engagement.

“We know that kids, again, if they’re in the classroom they can sit there and smile and take a bunch of notes, but are they really engaged? Are they really retaining the content enough so that they can have the purposeful student to student discussion …,” he said.

He said Advancement via Individual Determination strategies also is being incorporated.

They talk about how to use strategies from the program in the content they teach.

Overall, the sessions are meant to be relevant to what staff and faculty are teaching.

“… I’ve sat in professional learning opportunities at other institutions where it didn’t feel relevant. Now I’m able to curate; now I’m able to create; now I’m able to get interest surveys from faculty members and they are helping us create, so it’s more relevant to practice and it’s specific to what the needs are for the institution. So with my background being an educator in ECISD. I’m pulling some of the resources from my experience and I’m using that to build the PLC,” Jones said.

Jones said he has enjoyed leading the sessions when he’s conducted them.

“It’s the funnest process ever and I get the privilege of being able to serve in a role where I can facilitate those discussions. We have discussions about diversity and inclusion. We talk about sexism in the classroom. We have moments where we’re talking about emotional intelligence and how to have tough conversations when the stakes are high. How can I do that? How can I speak to the heart? How can I get to make this space safe enough so that they’re open to share without there being conflict or conflicting interests. So there are a lot of pieces that we talk about and we discuss because the goal, ultimately, is for their improvement so that they can grow, that they can learn and we can support them. The whole PLC was created with the intent to support our faculty. In turn, we’re going to see our students be successful because they have the tools that they need,” he said.

Sessions will be extended to ECISD as well.

“That’s our goal. Our goal is to, as a community, we understand that there’s a unique partnership with ECISD and we support them and they support us, as well. The goal is to eventually open it up to ECISD and neighboring communities. We’ve had employees from ECISD present at the PLC and we’ve also talked to Amy Anderson (director of AVID for ECISD) and she’s willing to help provide support for AVID to continue that partnership, or to support that partnership,” Jones said.

There are professional learning communities in the school district, but the design is different.

“Ours is a bit different in that we are looking at it globally, as a community of practice. … We’re sharing together … We’re not looking at a specific index. We’re not looking at a specific data set. We’re looking holistically … institutionally what are our specific outcomes and what do we need to work towards to support our faculty so that the students are successful,” Jones said.

He added that faculty and staff is not required to attend, but there are incentives.

“We’ve incentivized it here at OC, meaning that we want to them to be a part of the community. So what we’ve done, we’ve created a tract-based system meaning if you attend 10 sessions of the PLC, you could receive a $500 stipend …,” Jones said.

“We’ve had a great response. Our goal is to promote teaching excellence by providing a comprehensive instructional support system for Odessa College,” he added.