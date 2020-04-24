  • April 24, 2020

OC Honors - Odessa American: Odessa College

OC Honors

Posted: Friday, April 24, 2020 2:08 am

Odessa American

Odessa College Honors 2020 has been scheduled with guest speaker Geoffrey Canada at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

OC wants to honor individuals and businesses who have made or continue to make significant contributions to the field of education.

Submit your nominations at odessa.edu/ochonors.

Nomination deadline is May 15.

For information, call 335-6648.

Posted in , on Friday, April 24, 2020 2:08 am.

