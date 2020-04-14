New OC vice president of instruction takes on new world of education

She’s also arrived at an unprecedented time in history with the COVID-19 pandemic. An Andrews native who grew up in Big Spring, Anderson was assistant director of instructional assessment and an instructor of history at Tarrant County College District before coming to OC.

“Tarrant County has six campuses — almost 80,000 to 90,000 students. That’s including online, so it’s almost like its own little university system, but it’s just a really big community college,” Anderson said.

Its main office is in downtown Fort Worth. All together, Anderson has been in education for 13 to 14 years.

She said it is a strange time to start a new position, but the circumstances are what they are.

“… I’m just happy to be a part of a smaller system and to be with the leaders that I’m working with because we’re learning from each other. All of us in higher ed are learning about this process as we’re going along, so none of us are experts yet so I think this is a good place for me,” Anderson said.

Impressed with the college’s continual high rankings from the Aspen Institute in the Aspen Prize competition, Anderson was further drawn to OC because every person she met during the hiring process was genuine about wanting to be the best community college in the nation.

“… I saw that modeled and people from facilities to an administrative assistant that could actually talk about the Aspen Prize and how they wanted to win and what that meant to the college. That is the nature of how everyone talked about it then I definitely wanted to be a part of an institution that was that way,” Anderson said.

Anderson earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of North Texas in Denton, a master’s in history from University of Texas Permian Basin and her doctorate in education from Capella University.

She thought she might become a teacher, but never saw herself completing a doctorate. Like most Permian Basin families, hers is in oil and gas, so it’s a big deal that she’s gone as far as she has.

Her first instructional experience was teaching a U.S. history survey course at UTPB as a graduate student.

“From there, I didn’t really have any idea that I would go and be a college professor or anything that nature. But once I started to teach that first class, I knew that’s what I wanted. Instruction was something that I was interested in,” Anderson said.

She thought she might become a teacher, but never saw herself completing a doctorate. Like most Permian Basin families, hers is in oil and gas.

“My background is instruction through and through. I was a college professor, community college professor in U.S. history — all the survey courses. I decided back in 2012 to move into administration because I wanted to see how everything worked. I was so interested in how a college worked and community college, so I made the leap starting in 2012 to look at administration and how I would fit in in that whole spectrum and I haven’t gone back since,” she said.

Her goal, as with OC, is to continue to work toward excellence.

“We have OC Global that’s doing a wonderful job with how we transition from our classes through this pandemic from face-to-face to online and just to grow that aspect so we can be known for our global community and our global learning so that’s really a goal that I’m really set on now — to move that forward in a good direction,” Anderson said.

She noted that the college was already set up for online learning and is one of the best she’s seen.

As part of Odessa College’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college has issued an Emergency Pause for all students in courses with on-campus labs.

Effective April 3, all on-campus labs were suspended until further notice for students enrolled in courses on or after March 23.

Courses with labs that will be affected by the Emergency Pause are radiologic technology, agriculture science, instrumentation, electronics, auto and diesel technology, industrial technology (Welding), culinary arts, and cosmetology, a news release said.

Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood said with the face-to-face classes they are still at a particular time, but the place has changed to home and the instruction is provided at a distance.

“The faculty has plans in place. Like we said, the learning continues didactic, online, remote and with the instructor working with those students and they have plans, completion plans, already for those students on looking at their competency and their skill level, where those students are at. So we see it as a positive because we’re talking about marketable skills and keeping up with the market, or keeping up with the industry” they’re going into and prepared for the workforce, Anderson said.

So far, Anderson said, she has loved being at OC. Her first instructional experience was teaching a U.S. history survey course at UTPB as a graduate student.

“From there, I didn’t really have any idea that I would go and be a college professor or anything that nature. But once I started to teach that first class, I knew that’s what I wanted. Instruction was something that I was interested in,” Anderson said.

Although she hasn’t had much contact with students because courses have moved online, Anderson said they are very positive.

“Many of them have said they are ready to come back and they’re wanting things to go back to normal,” Anderson said.

She added that there is a board in the Learning Resource Center that students have written on saying when this is over they’re going back to a certain class, or they want to see a certain person.

Despite the challenging times, Anderson said this is a moment people can learn from.

She is keeping a journal to chronicle the times.

One thing people want to talk about is the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 — how it started and the consequences of it.

After the Spanish Flu came the Jazz Age, Wood said.

“America went crazy in celebrations of all kinds of things. She’s absolutely right. Historically, we can anticipate a very different kind of world will come out of this. It will be different,” Wood said.

Anderson noted that every student at OC has been contacted multiple times.

Wood said one thing OC has learned by having the drop rate improvement program in place since 2011 is together connections with instructors helps keep students in school.

“So we are strengthening our approach to connecting with students, and as a consequence, we have seen students do their best to stay in college,” Wood said. “We have very, very, very few students dropping out of college. They might cut back a class or two because of economics but they’re staying. … So far, they’ve been staying in school and doing well. And one thing that will definitely be staying with us is that ramp up of connectivity to our students. We’ll continue to ramp that up,” Wood said.

Asked what he thought of having Anderson on board, Wood said Anderson is a rare individual who comes into a totally different kind of higher education culture and immediately fits right in.

“She’s part of now our administrative team. She’s is going up not only a steep learning curve about Odessa College, but she shares with us going up a learning curve of how to operate one of the best colleges, (if) not the best community college, in the nation at the same high level that we’ve always done and she has been an absolute joy to work with,” Wood said.

“She is the right person at the right time and we are actually very thankful she chose to come to Odessa College. She’s the one that made a big change coming from the big city … back to her home etc., but she came full of energy, full of passion, full of vision for helping maintain us at the high level of instructional excellence that we have come to expect,” he added.