Students’ film accepted to film fest

David Marquez, Sebastian Hernandez and Emmanuel Velasco revitalized the documentary. The three are students of Harlan Whatley, assistant professor of mass communication at OC.

“When we first came to class,” Marquez said, “Mr. Whatley let us know that they were working on this project beforehand. During the West Texas Film Festival that we had here, I was interning under him to help with the festival and I guess during that time period is when his other class was working on this project.”

“… When we first got here, he let us know he had this project, but it needed a little bit more editing, a little bit more just touching up of sound and color. So we went ahead and just pulled up as much of the footage they shot. I believe we had to get Mr. Whatley to reshoot some things for us,” Marquez added.

Once the changes were made to “West Texas Relics,” Marquez said it gave the documentary an easier look “an easier touch to the visual.”

Whatley said he thought taking on “West Texas Relics” would be a good challenge for the students if they ever worked at an advertising agency or a TV station “this would be something that might happen where you get this content that’s not in the best condition. You have to put it into some kind of format that’s acceptable and they did a really good job in such a short period.”

“They had worked together on Cactus House, so that probably helped a little bit, but they all have different schedules. They hadn’t worked together in over a year. This is the advanced class. Fall is entry level class,” Whatley said.

Marquez said his grandmother was a Coca-Cola collector.

“She really wasn’t aware that she was antiquing. She just really enjoyed a lot of the products that they would release. I noticed that when I was just a kid and I would see that all the time and she would have all this stuff all over her house. I didn’t pick up on that until I started editing on this film. And one of the antiquers was talking about having a Coca-Cola collection, so I found some, a little middle ground with that. It did kind of give me some perspective on how antiquing can be so familiar with so many people,” Marquez said.

For Whatley, the inspiration for the documentary was his mother who was an antiques dealer in Shreveport, La.

“We’re always looking for something different to create a documentary about. We’ve done houses before, like the White-Pool House and Cactus House. This was kind of related to that, but it was totally selfish. …,” Whatley said.

As the students were being interviewed, they discovered the documentary had been accepted to the San Angelo film festival.

Whatley said it is an extension of the Austin Revolution Film Festival. This is the first year it will be held April 17 and 18 at various locations in San Angelo.

“Hopefully, some of the people that worked on the film can go see some other student films as well,” Whatley said.

Marquez went to Odessa High School and was involved in audio and video production at George H.W. New Tech Odessa with Courtney Hembree.

“I usually would pair with other students and we (would) do news broadcasting. We did the Business Professionals of America competition. Then we also did a PSA for Crime Stoppers — me and two other students. Then after that, I started coming here. Our first video production class, we took on a documentary and we based it on the art and entertainment facility Cactus House, which is a nonprofit entertainment business. We did that mostly just because we knew the people that owned the place … I thought it was a very interesting business,” Marquez said.

Whatley said it’s like an art collective in New York City and the people who owned it were OC students.

Marquez said it has changed ownership since.

Next is a horror film called “Finals” written by Joseph Daniel Rodriguez. Horror is a genre Marquez said he loves. He also plans to attend Temple University in Philadelphia to pursue a bachelor of arts degree in film and media arts.