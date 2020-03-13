Desire to give back propels OC dean

Evans has had a 20-year career in education and social services. He started at OC Jan. 6.

“Odessa College is amazing. I admire the leadership. I think that the faculty and staff is some of the best around. I think it is a school of choice for many,” Evans said.

He added that he admires OC’s goals.

“Just seeing the growth and expansion that has taken place over the last few years, I’m really excited to be a part of moving forward with that as well,” he said.

President Gregory Williams said Evans has a great spirit about him.

“He’s wonderful with people. I love the experience he gained while he was in Midland and I think he’ll make us better,” Williams said.

Before arriving at OC, Evans was executive director of Educate Midland. He plans to be part of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin in Odessa, which has much the same mission as Educate Midland.

“I’ve also had my own business called JM Perelle LLC. I was a speaker and will continue to be a speaker and singer … My children also have a few children’s books we sell as part of that business …,” Evans said.

He and his wife, Michelle, have two children, Jayden, 14, and McKinley, 9.

Originally from Lubbock, Evans has lived in Midland for 16 years.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies and a master of science degree in education and management from Texas Tech University. He also earned a master of education in counselor education from Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

“I started out with a nonprofit organization called LEARN Inc. in Lubbock. Really before that, I was a substitute teacher while in college and that’s what really caused me to be interested in helping students to achieve their dreams,” Evans said.

“I was seeing a lot of disparities in education. I was witnessing … some students who were in 11th grade and reading at a fifth grade level. I wanted to do something to pay it forward because I know that there were several teachers and adults in my life that helped me get to where I am,” Evans said.

He added that he was a first-generation college student and came from a low-income background. No one in his family had the experience to help him get through college.

“So I was pretty much on my own and if it had not been for caring adults, instructors and advisors I probably wouldn’t have earned my college degrees, so I saw a need to … give back to students who were came from similar backgrounds,” Evans said.

LEARN Inc. is a nonprofit organization that works with primarily low-income and first-generation college students and helps them get ready for their first and several years after college.

“When I moved to Midland, I continued with a similar TRIO program here, worked with Midland ISD, worked with Child Protective Services, and again, with Midland College as director of the Upward Bound program. Then I had an opportunity to work with the nonprofit organization Educate Midland serving students from really the cradle to career and helping institutions to leverage what they were doing to serve more students,” Evans said.

His responsibilities as dean are basically to make sure OC brings on the most talented and impactful faculty and continue to support its existing faculty to achieve their goals of supporting students and to build top-notch programs to make sure that they provide the type of courses that students need to be successful.

“I would narrow our goals to four major areas. I would say that we want to make sure that we’re increasing enrollment, that we make sure that this is a school of choice for students, (that) we increase enrollment, retain students, make sure that they are prepared to complete each semester and enter the next semester so that they can meet their ultimate goal. We want to make sure that students are successful in and out of the class and we want to reduce the drop rates. We want to make sure that our students have what they need where they will continue in their classes and get what they need out of those courses in each semester,” Evans said.

He added that OC instructors and faculty do more than just teach.

“… I think in a lot of ways they are mentors and guides and we have to work well with our student services team, with our advisors and our success coaches making sure that students have what they need to be successful in all areas of their lives,” Evans said.

Community colleges, he said, offer students more direct attention.

“One of the goals that we have, one of the things that our instructors want to make sure that we do is we know our students by name very early on and we make sure we have a connection with every student in our courses in some way,” Evans said. “That’s a huge goal of ours is to make sure that when a student enrolls in a class we know you. We know what your goals are and we help you to achieve those the best we can.”

Evans noted that OC does things differently than a lot of other institutions because it is so student driven.

“And at the same time, we have high expectations,” he said. “We have a high bar. We want to make sure that we do things with excellence and that our students are prepared for excellence.”

He added that one of the things that excited him about OC is that it’s not satisfied with the status quo.

“We want to make sure that the decisions that we make are based on results are based on the needs of the community. I think when you see facilities that are needed, or new programs that come up it’s a response to what the community really needs and it’s also looking ahead and being proactive rather than only being responsive,” Evans said.

“I sense in the leadership here that they’re really forward thinkers and we want to make sure that people stay in the Permian Basin and that those that stay are prepared for the growing needs of our workforce,” he added. “We have a wonderful team of department chairs. Everyone is so knowledgeable and professional, well-versed in their pedagogy, as well as in their areas of expertise.”