OC in top 10 for Aspen Prize

Officials announced the accomplishment Tuesday during a news conference in the lobby of the Saulsbury Campus Center. The grand prize is $1 million.

This is Odessa College’s third time as an Aspen Prize finalist. In 2017 and 2019 Odessa was honored as a Rising Star for exceptional levels of improvement, a news release said.

The 10 Aspen Prize finalists were selected from the nation’s 1,000 community colleges in a process that included qualitative and quantitative data analysis and engaged more than 30 experts in the field. These finalists all effectively identify, develop, and scale strategies to propel all students to not just complete college but also succeed after graduation, the release said.

“For students and for our community, as well as the workforce, this is a really important designation,” Vice President of Student Development and Enrollment Management Kim McKay said. “It means that we continue to put students first. Our outcomes with regard to student completion and student excellence are phenomenal. We’re educating students and preparing graduates for a talent pipeline that is ready made for the oil and gas industry, and really ready made for any industry in the nation.”

“Our students are taught by some of the most well-prepared and most experienced faculty in the nation. They are completing courses and succeeding in those courses at rates that we’ve never seen before, so we’re so pleased to once again be recognized as one of 10 preeminent colleges in the nation. There are 1,100 community colleges in the nation and so to be recognized for the third time in the top 10 is something that we’re extremely proud of. We’ll continue to work hard to focus on students and ensure that they are on a pathway to degree completion.”

McKay said the Aspen Prize is a competition among colleges from around the nation. You have to be invited to apply.

“There are about 100 institutions, I think, that get invited to apply,” she said. “They narrow that down to about 50 institutions. They're invited to a phone conference, or a phone call, with the individuals from the Aspen Prize committee and then they narrow it down to 10. … Texas is strongly represented in that 10. I believe we have four Texas colleges. There are two Florida colleges and then colleges from coast to coast.”

“We feel like Texas is well represented. It’s our third time to be nominated for this particular prize and we’re hoping that third time is the charm,” McKay said.

The last two times OC had a site visit from an Aspen Prize team that learned more about what OC is doing to focus on student success and make a difference in higher education.

“This year, we anticipate those visits will occur in the fall. We also know that they will occur online this time,” McKay added.

The prize will be awarded, she anticipates, sometime in spring 2021.

“… The first year in 2017 it was awarded in March. The second time we went through this process, it was awarded in April, so I anticipate spring 2021 is when we will get the great announcement that we’ve been named the No. 1 community college in the nation. Fingers crossed,” McKay said.

OC President Gregory Williams and Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood reviewed the college’s accomplishments, even in the midst of COVID-19.

Williams said they couldn’t have done it without their students, employees and a supportive community.

Awarded every two years since 2011, the Aspen Prize recognizes institutions that achieve strong student outcomes across four key areas: