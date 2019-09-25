OC Board approves tax rate

The Odessa College Board of Trustees approved a tax rate Tuesday that will result in a tax increase with somewhat higher bills for the average taxpayer.

A rate of $.186790 per $100 valuation will be implemented for the 2020 tax year, which is lower than the current rate of $.19966 per $100 valuation. The newly approved rate is also greater than the effective tax rate but falls under the 2019 maximum rate of $.191352 allowed by law without voter approval.

The average home taxable value in Ector County has increased by about 11 percent in the last year, from $135,129 to $149,918. As a result, the average tax bill will also increase by about $10 annually from $269.80 to $280.03 due to higher property values.

The total tax revenue proposed to be raised at the set 2020 rate, including tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year, is $29,796,701.