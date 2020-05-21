  • May 21, 2020

Odessa College opens to serve students

Odessa College opens to serve students

Posted: Thursday, May 21, 2020 5:20 pm

Odessa American

Effective May 26, the Odessa College campus and extension centers in Andrews, Pecos, and Monahans will be open to serve students.

The Children’s Center and the Sports Center will remain closed at this time, and external meetings and large gatherings will be postponed until further notice. Most summer courses will be offered in online and remote formats using the college’s learning management system. Students are encouraged to contact their instructor to determine if on-campus lab sessions are required, a news release said.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to open our doors and serve students,” President Gregory Williams said. “Prioritizing teaching, learning, service and safety during these uncertain times is critical to our community and our economy.”

The college will continue taking precautions to minimize the spread and mitigate the unpredictability of the coronavirus. This includes a mandatory health screening for students, employees, visitors and vendors entering campus.

Students reporting to campus must check in at the Saulsbury Campus Center for the daily, mandatory health screening. All other individuals entering campus should visit http://www.odessa.edu/screening for information regarding screening protocol and additional screening locations.

Additionally, protocols have been established to facilitate social distancing and limit loitering while frequently sanitizing campus work, learning and common spaces.

Appointments are preferred for on campus visits and face coverings are strongly recommended. A new virtual sign in platform will allow students to wait in their vehicle for the next available student services specialist; and virtual appointments with student services personnel and faculty are available and encouraged.

To schedule a virtual appointment with student services personnel, please email your request to: wranglerexpress@odessa.edu, advising@odessa.edu, financialaid@odessa.edu, testing@odessa.edu, or records@odessa.edu.

Additional guidelines regarding the virus, prevention and updates can be found at https://www.odessa.edu/announcements/CoronaVirusFAQ.html.

