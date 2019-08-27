Ellen Noël opening photography exhibits

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is giving locals a chance to reflect on the history of photography this week in their latest exhibitions.

The opening reception for “Reflection: 180 Years of Photography” will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday with a panel discussion by local collectors. The event is free of charge and open to the public until Nov. 24.

Odessa College photography professor Steve Goff is the guest curator for the exhibition, which features dozens of works by renowned masters and icons like Edward Curtis, Russell Lee, Imogen Cunningham, William Eugene Smith, Andy Warhol, Henry Cartier-Bresson, Yousuf Karsh, Cindy Sherman and more.

“We have gathered about 59 photographs by famous photographers from collectors right here in the Permian Basin,” Goff said.

Local collectors include Stacy and Jim Geitgey, Gayle and Michael Banschbach, Beckwith Thompson and Goff, Jody and Floyd McKee and one anonymous contributor. Several works are on loan from the Museum of Texas Tech University, the Amarillo Museum of Art, Metro Pictures Gallery, Cindy Sherman and the Imogen Cunningham Trust.

Goff said this project is a rare treat for the community to have access to.

“Our area is a bit isolated in terms of the art world,” he said. “We don’t get to see high-quality things like this very often without going to the larger cities or major museums in the U.S.”

As an instructor, he is especially excited for students to see artwork on display that spans history and various aesthetic movements as opposed to them being viewed on a screen or in a book.

“Viewing original artwork is so important,” Goff said. “It reveals so many things that cannot be seen in those other two methods like the richness and beauty of a black and white or color print or the quality of light.”

Curator Daniel Zies said the museum will allow guests of all ages to compare early images with the digital photography of today.

Also included is a timeline exhibit to showcase the evolution of personal photography, which gives a nod to Kodak cameras, Polaroid cameras and stereoscopes that were popular in the 1860s.

“It shows all of the artifacts that ordinary people used to have their hands on photography and be able to make photographs themselves ranging from 1839 right up to an iPhone,” Goff said.

An additional attraction will be Sight and Feeling, a 30-image Ansel Adams exhibition, which will hang concurrently with the “Reflection: 180 Years of Photography,” the release stated.

“This is an opportunity to see things we would not normally get to see and I’m just thrilled to be a part of it,” he said.