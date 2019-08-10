OC to observe special business hours

Odessa College will observe special business hours Aug. 16 to allow all employees to attend Convocation from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The campus will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a news release said.

The Wrangler Express and Student Financial Services offices will remain open until 5 p.m. to assist students with their registration and financial aid needs.