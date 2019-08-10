  • August 10, 2019

OC to observe special business hours - Odessa American: Odessa College

e-Edition Subscribe

OC to observe special business hours

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Saturday, August 10, 2019 2:50 pm

OC to observe special business hours Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa College will observe special business hours Aug. 16 to allow all employees to attend Convocation from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The campus will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a news release said.

The Wrangler Express and Student Financial Services offices will remain open until 5 p.m. to assist students with their registration and financial aid needs.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, August 10, 2019 2:50 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
101°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 104°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 76°
Thunderstorms likely early. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 102°/Low 77°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 104°/Low 77°
Mainly sunny. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]