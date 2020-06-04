OC introduces Strong Start Scholarship

Odessa College has introduced the new Strong Start Scholarship, a promise to the Class of 2020 in Ector County and to all new Odessa College students who are Ector County residents and high school graduates –– their first two classes at Odessa College will be free.

To qualify for the Strong Start Scholarship, new OC students must:

Register before July 31, 2020.

Be an Ector County resident.

Be a high school graduate.

The Strong Start Scholarship is available to new students regardless of prior dual credit or summer registration status. Additionally, those students who received the First Class Free Scholarship for the summer or the First 6 Free Dual Credit Scholarship in high school will still qualify for the Strong Start Scholarship.

Some students may have already received Financial Aid benefits, but they, too, can still qualify for the new scholarship.

Students who attended OC in the past or who want to pursue Continuing Education/Workforce Training courses will not qualify for the Strong Start Scholarship, which is available only for students enrolled in degree and certificate programs.

For further information or answers to any questions regarding the Strong Start Scholarship, email recruitment@odessa.edu.