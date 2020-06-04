  • June 4, 2020

OC introduces Strong Start Scholarship - Odessa American: Odessa College

e-Edition Subscribe

OC introduces Strong Start Scholarship

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Thursday, June 4, 2020 5:25 pm

OC introduces Strong Start Scholarship Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa College has introduced the new Strong Start Scholarship, a promise to the Class of 2020 in Ector County and to all new Odessa College students who are Ector County residents and high school graduates –– their first two classes at Odessa College will be free.

To qualify for the Strong Start Scholarship, new OC students must:
  • Register before July 31, 2020.
  • Be an Ector County resident.
  • Be a high school graduate.

The Strong Start Scholarship is available to new students regardless of prior dual credit or summer registration status. Additionally, those students who received the First Class Free Scholarship for the summer or the First 6 Free Dual Credit Scholarship in high school will still qualify for the Strong Start Scholarship.

Some students may have already received Financial Aid benefits, but they, too, can still qualify for the new scholarship.

Students who attended OC in the past or who want to pursue Continuing Education/Workforce Training courses will not qualify for the Strong Start Scholarship, which is available only for students enrolled in degree and certificate programs.

For further information or answers to any questions regarding the Strong Start Scholarship, email recruitment@odessa.edu.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Thursday, June 4, 2020 5:25 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
91°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 70°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 99°/Low 70°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 97°/Low 68°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]