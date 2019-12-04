  • December 4, 2019

Graduation information, hearing feedback on agenda - Odessa American: Odessa College

e-Edition Subscribe

Graduation information, hearing feedback on agenda

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Previous coverage

Posted: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 3:30 pm

Graduation information, hearing feedback on agenda oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Information about Saturday’s graduation ceremonies at Odessa College and a report on the Senate Select committee on Mass Violence prevention and Community Safety and the House version are among the items on the Odessa College Board of Trustees agenda for today (Thursday).

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Saulsbury Conference Room of the Electronics Technology Building at OC, 201 W. University Blvd.

Kim McKay, vice president of student services and enrollment management, said the graduation ceremonies will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Odessa College Sports Center.

A total of 465 students are eligible for degrees and certificates this year, up from 376 in December 2018 and 344 in December 2017, McKay said. Some of those are dual credit students earning associate degrees before high school graduation.

On the mass violence hearings, McKay said the college is acknowledging that it was the host for the select committee hearings that came in the wake of mass shootings in Odessa on Aug. 31 and in El Paso on Aug. 3. 

“We’ll share with the board some feedback that we got from the chiefs of staff from both Sen. (Joan) Huffman as well as Rep. (Drew) Darby about serving as the host, providing opportunities for this community to have a compelling and sometimes uncomfortable conversation about what happened,” McKay said.

“We were glad to do that. We didn’t know what that was going to look like on campus, but both the Deaderick Auditorium and then the Zant Community (Room) ended up being really great venues for a platform like that and so we were glad to be able to work with the Texas Legislature to provide an opportunity for people to share their stories and talk about their concerns,” she added.

She said she was surprised for both events about how many people took time from their work days to talk about something so important to them. 

“I thought that was really interesting about just the process and I also was interested in how compassionate people were and I guess passionate about the opportunity to speak arriving here well before the committee arrived to take their seats, waiting for the opportunity to sign in and get registered and so people wanted to talk about it and we were glad that we had an opportunity to provide that venue,” McKay said.

Some of the other items on the agenda are:

>> Renewal of terms of directors of Odessa College Foundation.

>> Appointment of new directors to Odessa College Foundation.

>> A Finance Committee report.

>> Approval of audited financial statements.

>> A request for consent from the board of the Odessa College District to sell property for less than the market value specified in the judgment of foreclosure and also less than the amount of judgment.

>> A report on approval of a bid for rebuilding the physical plant shop.

>> An organizational chart update.

>> A report on a Vision 2030 Master Plan meeting.

>> An institutional effectiveness report.

>> The President’s report including OC being named to the Aspen Top 150; Volleyball and cross country; the United Way campus campaign; the OCLI Class of 2019; West Texas Film Festival; Wrangler Food Pantry holiday food baskets; and a note of thanks.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 3:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
62°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 62°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 47°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 75°/Low 40°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 61°/Low 37°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]