Graduation information, hearing feedback on agenda

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the Saulsbury Conference Room of the Electronics Technology Building at OC, 201 W. University Blvd.

Kim McKay, vice president of student services and enrollment management, said the graduation ceremonies will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Odessa College Sports Center.

A total of 465 students are eligible for degrees and certificates this year, up from 376 in December 2018 and 344 in December 2017, McKay said. Some of those are dual credit students earning associate degrees before high school graduation.

On the mass violence hearings, McKay said the college is acknowledging that it was the host for the select committee hearings that came in the wake of mass shootings in Odessa on Aug. 31 and in El Paso on Aug. 3.

“We’ll share with the board some feedback that we got from the chiefs of staff from both Sen. (Joan) Huffman as well as Rep. (Drew) Darby about serving as the host, providing opportunities for this community to have a compelling and sometimes uncomfortable conversation about what happened,” McKay said.

“We were glad to do that. We didn’t know what that was going to look like on campus, but both the Deaderick Auditorium and then the Zant Community (Room) ended up being really great venues for a platform like that and so we were glad to be able to work with the Texas Legislature to provide an opportunity for people to share their stories and talk about their concerns,” she added.

She said she was surprised for both events about how many people took time from their work days to talk about something so important to them.

“I thought that was really interesting about just the process and I also was interested in how compassionate people were and I guess passionate about the opportunity to speak arriving here well before the committee arrived to take their seats, waiting for the opportunity to sign in and get registered and so people wanted to talk about it and we were glad that we had an opportunity to provide that venue,” McKay said.

Some of the other items on the agenda are:

>> Renewal of terms of directors of Odessa College Foundation.

>> Appointment of new directors to Odessa College Foundation.

>> A Finance Committee report.

>> Approval of audited financial statements.

>> A request for consent from the board of the Odessa College District to sell property for less than the market value specified in the judgment of foreclosure and also less than the amount of judgment.

>> A report on approval of a bid for rebuilding the physical plant shop.

>> An organizational chart update.

>> A report on a Vision 2030 Master Plan meeting.

>> An institutional effectiveness report.

>> The President’s report including OC being named to the Aspen Top 150; Volleyball and cross country; the United Way campus campaign; the OCLI Class of 2019; West Texas Film Festival; Wrangler Food Pantry holiday food baskets; and a note of thanks.