OC Phi Theta Kappa president wins national award

Odessa College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter has had a banner year.

Its chapter president, OCTECHS student Emelyn Dominguez, won a national and regional award, while Vice President for Student Services and Enrollment Management Kim McKay won the distinguished administrator recognition and President Gregory Williams was one of only three Texas community college presidents to receive the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction. Both are national laurels.

Dominguez received the distinguished chapter officer award also at the national conference, which was held virtually April 16-17. There are 10 to 15 active members in the local organization, but about 200 qualified to be active members.

Because of COVID-19, the event was held virtually. Dominguez had been recognized at the state level, but was not expecting to win the national honor because there are so many officers.

“… It was really surprising, but also it wasn’t the full experience I could experience. I was ready to go and be there in person because it was going to be the first time I went. It kind of took the joy of the award because I kind of knew I was missing out on the experience …,” Dominguez said in a Zoom interview.

William Bess, associate professor II of criminal justice, Registrar Cara Hogan and Student Success Coach Bonnie Kelley are the chapter advisors at OC. Bess is the lead advisor.

Bess said this year was really strange because they weren’t able to attend the national convention. Dominguez and OC student and PTK member Jones were unable to attend in person.

Dominguez plans to attend nursing school at Odessa College after graduating from OCTECHS and then attend a four-year school. She plans to stay in Phi Theta Kappa when she goes to OC.

Phi Theta Kappa is considered the honor society for community colleges, Bess said. The four hallmarks are scholarship, leadership, fellowship and service.

When they leave OC and enter the workforce, they bring those skills with them.

“Now understand that it’s an honor society. That’s first and foremost, so you have to have the grades … and our students, I’m so proud of them because they are very busy. You don’t get good grades by accident. It’s an intentional thing …,” Bess said.

He added that the organization offers millions in scholarships. When a PTK member transfers to a four-year school, about 92 percent of them will complete their coursework, Bess said.

“That dwarfs the national average for just average students, so the college has recognized that Phi Theta Kappa students are elite students so they recruit them heavily and they offer hundreds of thousands of scholarships. …,” Bess said.

In addition to learning those soft skills like leadership, fellowship and working as a team, students benefit financially when they transfer to another university.

“It’s something not the regular student can do … It’s more work on top of the work you have, but it not only helps you meet other people but it helps you in your school work as well because I’ve learned how to research. It’s bettered every quality I have towards my own work, in my daily life but it’s really something eye-opening,” Dominguez said.

A PTK advisor for three years, Bess said this is probably the best showing the OC chapter has had since he’s been in that post.

“… I was really heartbroken because although they did the best that they could, the organization the experience of being there live, is just so different. And then especially the fact that Emelyn won a national award I hate that she was kind of cheated from walking across the stage with 5,000 screaming kids. It would have been an amazing thing, but I’m so proud of our chapter and then considering Dr. Williams and Kim McKay won national awards, as well, so it would have been an amazing thing to hear Odessa College called on the national stage three times. I’m very proud of Emelyn. I’m very proud of our chapter. They’ve represented Odessa College in an amazing way this year,” Bess said.

Jones, who is studying criminal justice, started with PTK before becoming an official member.

“You have to have 12 hours,” Bess said. “He had the grades, but he didn’t have 12 hours yet, but he was coming to every meeting. He was participating in everything, so I literally forgot that wasn’t an official member at first. As soon as he got his 12 hours, obviously, he became an official member,” Bess said.

After that, Bess said Jones was encouraged to run for regional officer in the Texas region representing the OC chapter. Officially, Jones has been in PTK for a few months. This is his first full year of college and he is studying criminal justice.

His motivation to join the group was Bess who cornered him and another student after class one day. Jones said he thought he’d done something wrong but Bess told him about the scholarship opportunities he could get from being a PTK member.

“… That was what drew me to Odessa College was the affordability … as well as the quality of education that’s available and is provided. Phi Theta Kappa is going to be something that allows me to further my education after Odessa College,” Jones said.

The organization will allow him to enter the workforce without a lot of debt and give him a chance to go to some “awesome universities.”

Bess said he did the same with Dominguez.

Bess noted that PTK has gotten a lot of buy-in from administration for which they are honored and grateful. He said the organization has been at OC for about 70 years.

“It’s not a new thing for Odessa College, but I think we’re to the point now where we’re trying to make sure everyone in the college understands the significance of Phi Theta Kappa and what it means to Odessa College and what it means to our community and what it means to our students. So I appreciate our administration for taking that mantle and being supportive of our students, being very encouraging and very supportive of that …,” Bess said.