  • November 5, 2019

Aspen Institute names OC top 150 U.S. community college

Aspen Institute names OC top 150 U.S. community college

For a full list of the top 150 eligible institutions and to read more on the selection process, visit www.highered.aspeninstitute.org/aspen-prize

Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 2:24 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program Tuesday named Odessa College as one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community colleges.

Based on strong and improving in student outcomes — including in learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings, and equity — 15 percent of community colleges nationwide have been invited to apply for the Aspen Prize.

“Odessa College is honored to be recognized by the Washington, D.C.-based Aspen Institute as one of just 150 community colleges in the entire nation selected to compete for the 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. This is the third consecutive, two-year Aspen Prize cycle in which the college has been recognized for achieving excellence in equitable outcomes for students in the Permian Basin,” OC President Gregory Williams said in a news release.

“Since transitioning to eight-week terms, Odessa College has significantly moved the bar on this measure of student success, attaining equity in two vital areas: In-class Completion — which now stands at over 96 percent for all student groups; and Student Success (achieving a grade of “C” or better), which now averages almost 80 percent for all student groups. We look forward to again being a part of this rigorous process. Together we will continue moving forward — increasing educational attainment and building workforce capacity in the region,” Williams added.

Data shows that over the last two years, student retention, graduation rates, and degree completion have improved at the top tier of 150 Aspen Prize-eligible colleges.

The top ten finalists for the 2021 Aspen Prize will be named in May 2020. The Aspen Institute will then conduct site visits to each of the finalists and collect additional quantitative data, including employment and earnings data. A jury will make award decisions in spring 2021.

Previous winners of the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence are: Miami Dade College (FL) and Indian River State College (FL), 2019; Lake Area Technical College (SD), 2017; Santa Fe College (FL), 2015; Santa Barbara City College (CA) and Walla Walla Community College (WA), 2013; Valencia College (FL), 2011.

