OC proposes rate with slight tax increase

Taxpayers can anticipate a slight tax hike due to higher property values if the Odessa College Board of Trustees’ proposed rate for next fiscal year goes into effect.

Board members Tuesday recommended a proposed rate of $.186790 per $100 valuation for 2019-20, which falls under the 2019 maximum rate of $.191352 allowed by law without voter approval. Currently, the tax rate is $.19966 per $100 valuation.

The average home taxable value in Ector County last year was $135,129. This year, it is 10.9 percent higher at $149,918, information included in the OC board packet states.

The average tax bill as a result will increase by about $10 annually, from $269.80 to $280.03, which is less than an extra dollar a month.

Public hearings are set for 6 p.m. Sept. 5 and noon Sept. 10 at the Saulsbury Campus Center, Room 128, to discuss the tax rate due to the proposed rate being greater than the effective tax rate of $.178481 per $100 valuation.

The proposed rate is a 4.66 percent increase over the 2019 effective operating rate needed to raise the same amount of money as last year.

In July, the board approved a total budget of $65,560,255, up from $63,226,096 in fiscal year 2018-19.

Most of the increase in the adopted budget is supported by an increase in revenues from state appropriations and ad valorem taxes.

The board will adopt their new tax rate by Sept. 24 during a regularly scheduled meeting.

On a separate item, a policy was approved by the board that allows 25 percent of the increase in unrestricted funds to be moved annually to support Vision 2030, an estimated $75 million project that will provide campus-wide improvements over the next decade.

Unrestricted funds that were budgeted for the prior year that remain unused typically roll over into the reserve balance, but this policy allots a quarter of those funds to go toward projects like facility upgrades.

The remaining 75 percent of the increase in unrestricted funds will continue to go into the college’s reserve balance.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE BOARD:

>> Approved a Texas Association of School Boards policy update.

>> Approved a policy to change board president designation to board chair.

>> Approved the purchase of property at 300 W. University Blvd.

>> Approved a bid for Cisco SMARTnet annual renewal.

>> Received conformation of 2018-19 budget to actual expenditures at end of year.

>> Reviewed monthly financial statements, budget amendments and a quarterly investment report.