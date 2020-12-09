OCA student to graduate early

As a youngster, Katelyn Urquidi struggled with dyslexia but that only made her more determined to make the most of her abilities.

A student at Odessa Collegiate Academy early college high school, 18-year-old Urquidi will graduate from Odessa College today with her high school diploma and an associate degree in general studies.

Odessa College graduation for spring 2020 and fall 2020 will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/OdessaCollege.

Liberal Arts and Education graduation is at 6:30 p.m. today; Business & Industry at 6:30 p.m. Friday; and Health Sciences at 10 a.m. Saturday, a Twitter post said.

Urquidi will start at University of Texas Permian Basin in January and plans to study business and go into accounting. She said she’ll also go for a master’s degree.

She said Odessa Collegiate Academy, formerly known as Falcon Early College High School, appealed to her because of the smaller environment.

“… I knew it was going to be different from the other high schools and that’s something that drove me more towards coming here because I knew I would get more help and it would be more of a hands-on learning experience,” Urquidi said.

Graduating early, she said, is an awesome experience and it shows the students in lower grades that they can do it as well.

She added that it is rigorous, but the challenge pushes you to reach your goals.

Urquidi acknowledged that she has always been determined.

“I have to have multiple ways to figure something out and that’s what drives me to keep on going,” she said.

Knowing that she’s graduating is surreal because of the pandemic.

“It’s just not a normal senior year and tomorrow I have my cap and gown ready, but it feels weird because most seniors they’re here at school every day but it took a big toll on us,” Urquidi said. “None of us expected this. …”

Coming in as freshmen, she and her classmates couldn’t wait to be seniors.

“Well, that kind of changed this year … It’s nerve racking, but I’m excited,” she said.

Her experience at OCA is something Urquidi said she will always carry with her.

“… I have created relationships with teachers, students and I know that the relationships I have created, I wouldn’t have been able to do that at the other high schools. They’ve given so many opportunities here and that’s something I’ll always be grateful for,” Urquidi said.

In coming to OCA, she said she was always set on concentrating on academics in high school.

“I feel like I’m going to be different going into the college level, just a full university, compared to other students that are graduating regular seniors going into university because the first day you walk into a college room here at OC the professors tell you that just because you’re a high school student doesn’t mean you’re going to be treated like one,” she said. “You’re taking a college class, so your expectations are just as high. I feel like being here … gets you prepared for later on because you see a lot of university students and they just they don’t understand what’s going on.”

Her first day at OCA, Urquidi said she was about to walk away.

“But looking back at it, I’m glad I didn’t because first of all it’s what you’re … saving yourself so much time (and) money and … you’re killing, basically killing two birds with one stone. It’s the way I see it,” she said.

Many people ask her if she would do it again, even with the long nights of studying and homework.

“But that’s what comes with the challenge and all of it. It’s an experience I wouldn’t change,” she said.

Her family will have a dinner for her after the ceremony.

She said her parents are proud of her in part because she didn’t let her dyslexia stop her.

“Graduating tomorrow is just my way of giving back to my parents for everything that they’ve done and for never giving up on me,” Urquidi said.

Urquidi has one older sister who has served as an inspiration to her.

“I feel like I’m doing this to be an example for my two younger nieces as well, though,” she said.

OCA Principal James Ramage said it’s rare to have someone finish early.

“I had two students last year that finished a semester early and I had one student finish a year early last year. Each year you might have one or two, but it’s just the devotion they have to do both degrees at the same time. You have to be highly motivated. You have to have really strong organizational skills and be goal oriented. She’s definitely all that to stay on top of things. She’ll do great at UTPB; I have no doubt. She’s just a very determined young lady; very mature for her age,” Ramage said.