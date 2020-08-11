NTO student starts snow cone business

A George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa student has opened a snow cone shop called Dino Sweets that combines skills he’s learned in school and his love of dinosaurs.

Seventeen-year-old Emmanuel Garcia opened the shop at 3720 N. Moss Ave. about a month ago.

“I wanted to open up the shop because of everything going on with the pandemic,” the incoming senior said. “A lot of my friends and I were put out of jobs and a lot was taken away from us because we are seen as kids, and you know how that is. I’ve had experience with snow cones before, so I thought why not open up a shop and I love dinosaurs so I wanted to make that a theme,” Garcia said.

He currently has eight employees, many of whom are his friends. The shop is located in a spot near the Garcia residence and is surrounded by rigs.

“Right now I think it’s doing pretty good for itself, especially just starting out. Every week or every other week we’ve had the news come out here to promote us because we’re always having promotions going on and we’re always trying to do things for the community,” Garcia said.

A blood drive is planned for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 18. Testing for COVID-19 antibodies also will be conducted by Vitalant, Emmanuel’s mom Angie said.

Those interested may call 432-296-8755 to sign up.

“Every person that is tested for antibodies or donates, they will be given a free shake or smoothie,” Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel said his mom has been helpful to him with the snow cone shop.

Attending New Tech also has helped from the leadership and time management point of view.

“... At New tech they do give you a little bit more freedom and a lot more responsibility and I do feel like that’s helped me ... with my management and to just keep track of things all together,” Garcia said.

Angie Garcia added that NTO prepares students to come up with ideas like starting their own businesses and helps them think outside the box.

Cheraldin Celis, NTO English and French facilitator, had Emmanuel as a student.

“I’m so proud of Emmanuel! He is so smart and has a great charisma. I’m not at all surprised he is a young entrepreneur. He would always make the best of project ideas in the classroom; either changing or building upon them. He always surrounded himself with his friends, and was great at collaborating with everyone. He stays active and likes to help anytime he can by joining different school clubs. I’m so excited for his future; I know it will be a bright one. I wish him and his classmates nothing but success with their new business.”

NTO Principal Gerardo Ramirez added that they were thrilled to hear about Emmanuel’s business venture.

“We know he was excited for this challenge. I know the encouragement from his family, along with his learning experience from NTO has prepared him with skill set to problem solve, collaborate, and use his social and technology skills to help others. We know he will be successful at whatever he decides to purse now or in the future. We are proud of him! I always say, our learners are leaders. They have the potential and ability to do great things for themselves and those around them,” Ramirez said in an email.

Emmanuel said he chose the flavors for the shop by looking up the 50 most popular ones.

“It takes a lot to start up, but I think that in the end money does come back to you. You’ve got to spend money to make money,” Emmanuel said.

He added that he plans to keep the shop going into October selling snow cones.

“... We’re looking into staying open during the winter and coming up with some new ideas. We don’t know them yet,” Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel has two older brothers and older one sister.

“I’m excited for him because it’s not an opportunity that everybody gets, but it’s an opportunity for him even just talking to each other and seeing other people because right now with the quarantine … they get very few social interactions with anybody, so I think it also takes them out of that little cocoon that they were in,” she said.

Emmanuel said he’s not sure he’ll pursue entrepreneurship for his lifetime, but for right now it’s a good place to be.