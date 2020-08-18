Music students awarded McEntyre scholarships

Two college-bound Permian High School music students have been awarded J.R. McEntyre Scholarships of $5,000 each.

Arwen Weaks, a George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa graduate and Permian High School Orchestra member, and Justice Dominguez, PHS band member, won the scholarships recently.

Zem Neil, a member of the scholarship committee, said the fund can be used for any of the recipients’ school costs such as tuition.

“It is a one-time scholarship and they cannot reapply. Recipients must be music students at Permian and entering a college of their choice. The details of how selections are made from application by the student and who sits on the committee to make the decision is up to the band director,” Neil said in an email.

The alumni who funded the scholarships 15 years ago did it to honor McEntyre on his 80th birthday. “He meant so much to so many of his band and orchestra students over the years. He was one of a kind!” she stated.

Weaks was in the PHS orchestra for four years, having played in Satin Strings and the Symphony Orchestra since her sophomore year.

She graduated from New Tech Odessa High School with a 5.44 GPA and 1370 SAT, ranked fourth in her class. Lettering as a sophomore, Weaks served as concertmaster of the Permian Symphony Orchestra since joining it, and the soloist for Satin Strings her junior and senior years.

She placed in the All-Region Orchestra all four of her years, placing as high as 3rd chair her junior year and 4th chair her senior year. Weaks also earned a 1st Division Rating for a solo at UIL Solo & Ensemble all four of her years, and a 1st Division Ensemble for her last two years.

Her sophomore, junior, and senior years, Weaks qualified her solo and ensemble to perform at UIL State Solo & Ensemble. There, Arwen earned the esteemed 1st Division Solo rating both years that she attended. Arwen served on the leadership team as the orchestra’s Head Librarian her junior year, and was elected as Morale Officer her senior year.

She was also a four-year member of the Permian girls varsity track team as an All-District hurdler and a member of the Regional Qualifying 1600 meter relay team. Weaks was also a member of the New Tech Odessa chapter of National Honor Society, as well as a regular tutor for NTO’s Writing Center.

She will be attending the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree in exercise science. There, she will play in the University Orchestra and the ECHO string quartet, her biography said.

Dominguez is a member of the 2020 class at Permian, and former principal flute player in the Permian High School’s top Symphonic Band, as well as Permian’s Symphony Orchestra.

Throughout her years, Dominguez has also been a part of the Texas Music Educators Association All Region Bands & Orchestras for four years, a featured band soloist, a student leader in the Permian Band Leadership Team, and a Texas Music Scholar recipient.

In addition, Dominguez has also been named a TMEA All-State member and competitor, ranking amongst the top 25 flutists in Texas for three consecutive years. She graduated this year ranking within the top 10 percent of her class and an associate degree in general studies from Odessa College, along with her diploma. She has decided to attend West Texas A&M University to study music education and performance, her biography said.

“What made Arwen stand out is she’s been first chair from the beginning, since she got here as a freshman and she works hard,” PHS Orchestra Director Todd Berridge said. “She exemplifies the type of talent we want in the orchestra. She lives up to Mr. McEntyre’s standards that he set. That’s why … everybody on the voting panel thought (she) was the best fit for the award.”

Berridge said this year’s award is the largest so far and he can’t think of two better people to represent PHS.

PHS Band Director Jeff Whitaker said he is grateful the scholarship has kept going all these years.