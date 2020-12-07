Mojo twirlers heading for state

A perennial powerhouse in state competition, the Permian High School twirlers will be heading to state in May, if all goes as planned.

Coach Pam Brewer said nine of the twirlers, both on varsity and JV, qualified. Brewer has been the coach at Permian for 25 years and was the coach at Nimitz Middle School before that and still fills that role there.

It’s still uncertain if the state contest will be held in person in May as they usually are.

The twirlers go to Pflugerville and the musicians go to Austin.

“We make it to state every year,” Brewer said. “We have three teams. There’s only so many people that can be in an ensemble, so they divide us up. For varsity, there are two teams and there’s usually one team for JV. This year, all three teams get to go, which is the first year ever so we’re excited about that one. That’s what’s made this an exceptional year …”

The girls have to perform a solo and then there is an ensemble. “… This year, there were three in each ensemble,” she said.

As a coach, Brewer said she is extremely blessed and proud of the majorette teams.

“… They’ve had to overcome a lot this year because of the COVID. We didn’t even get to have tryouts until August and normally that’s in May and we’ve had May and June to bond, so they actually did tryouts in August and then we started right in getting routines done. We had a routine in probably about a month after they were picked. We’ve done features on the field, pep rally features and then on top of getting ready for UIL,” Brewer said.

Skylar Veracruz, an 18-year-old senior, Madelyn Clark, a 16-year-old junior, and Callie Johnson, a 17-year-old senior, are three of the state qualifiers.

Clark has been twirling since around age 5 and Veracruz for about eight years.

“I saw the Mojo Majorettes on the field,” Clark said. “I was always inspired. I always just wanted to be one, so I took a camp class and that got me into it.”

Veracruz said her great-grandmother was a twirler in Abilene.

“So I kind of wanted to follow in her footsteps,” she said.

Qualifying for state, they said, is exciting and fun.

“I’ve been to state once and it was such a fun experience with team bonding and the coaches,” Clark said. “Even if you didn’t make it to a 1 overall, it was really fun.”

Veracruz said she thought it was a good experience for everyone and brought them a lot closer.

Having the experience of going to state also helps improve their skills, Clark said.

“I think that being in twirling has changed me personally as a person,” Clark said. “It’s bought me more leadership and more mentor skills and made me a lot better teacher."

“It helps us a lot with our communication, too,” Veracruz added.

Johnson has been twirling for five years.

“My favorite part about twirling is definitely the field entrance when we come on the field and they’re introducing us as the Mojo Majorettes and everybody in the stands just starts cheering,” Johnson said. “It’s always such an exciting feeling.”

She agreed that qualifying for state also was fun.

“It’s always interesting and exciting to do it, especially with my friends and my teammates so it’s always my favorite part,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she was in junior high and her cousin was twirling for the varsity at PHS.

“So she had me try out at Nimitz and then Nimitz went into Permian,” she said.