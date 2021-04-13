Midland College offers travel/study in Spain

While this summer may be too early for traveling abroad, Midland College is offering an opportunity to travel to Spain for the “Spanish Vistas” tour in spring 2022.

The trip will take place June 13-22, 2022, and includes visits to Madrid, Granada, Seville and Barcelona. The price is approximately $5,000 per traveler, which covers airfare, baggage fees, hotels, daily breakfast and dinner, a 24-hour tour manager, all in-country transportation and entrance fees to attractions, such as museums and other cultural experiences.

There are a number of different payment plans, and travelers who book now can take advantage of an “early-bird” discount.

For more information, contact MC English Professor Allison Gibbons-Brown, abrown@midland.edu, (432) 685-4648.